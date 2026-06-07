Nick Alpiger celebrates his third wreath victory this year at the Aargau Cantonal Wrestling Festival. The Swiss wrestler thus prevents a curiosity: a festival with seven winners.

At the showdown in Rohr, three wrestlers - Nick Alpiger, Marius Frank and Oliver Hermann - were tied at the top of the rankings after five rounds. The judges sent the two Swiss wrestlers into the final round, which Alpiger won against Frank after just under ten minutes. If the final round had ended with a knockdown, there would have been seven winners.

This is Alpiger's 14th wreath victory, his third at the Aargau after 2018 and 2023. Frank won the same event last year with Sinisha Lüscher, who this time had to settle for a shared 3rd place together with Adrian Odermatt, also a confederate.

Lario Kramer wins brotherly duel

The final round of the Valais Cantonal Festival in Naters was a family affair. Two brothers, Lario and Dorian Kramer, faced each other. Lario, who will soon be 28 years old, defeated his brother, who is one year younger, after a good four minutes with a short and thus prevented his brother's first wreath victory. It was the Swiss national's tenth wreath victory, his third at the Valais Cantonal Wrestling Festival after 2019 and 2025.