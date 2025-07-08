Kilian von Weissenfluh contested his last wrestling festival at the Oberland at the end of June. KEYSTONE

Kilian von Weissenfluh is stepping down with immediate effect. The wrestler says that he has increasingly lost the joy of active wrestling. Injuries kept getting to him.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Kilian von Weissenfluh is ending his active time as a Swiss wrestler with immediate effect.

In a statement, the Swiss wrestler says that he has increasingly lost the joy of active wrestling.

Injuries repeatedly slowed von Weissenfluh down. These have left their mark both physically and mentally. Show more

At the age of 28, Kilian von Weissenfluh is hanging up his Zwilch trousers with immediate effect. "The joy of active wrestling has been lost more and more," he says in a statement sent to the "J" platform.

Most recently, the 50-times crown winner has had to battle with injuries time and again. The brother-in-law of top wrestler Samuel Giger(married to sister Michelle) missed the second half of last season due to disc problems. He returned in the spring of 2025 and was injured again at the Oberländisches in Adelboden at the end of June. His back was bothering him again.

His decision to retire was made after careful consideration. "Competitive sport was a central part of my life for many years, so this decision was not easy for me." The injuries had left their mark both physically and mentally. This has made it increasingly difficult for him to live up to his own standards and be fully passionate about his sport.

