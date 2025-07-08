  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Samuel Giger's brother-in-law Wrestler Kilian von Weissenfluh retires with immediate effect

Linus Hämmerli

8.7.2025

Kilian von Weissenfluh contested his last wrestling festival at the Oberland at the end of June.
Kilian von Weissenfluh contested his last wrestling festival at the Oberland at the end of June.
KEYSTONE

Kilian von Weissenfluh is stepping down with immediate effect. The wrestler says that he has increasingly lost the joy of active wrestling. Injuries kept getting to him.

08.07.2025, 21:59

08.07.2025, 22:06

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Kilian von Weissenfluh is ending his active time as a Swiss wrestler with immediate effect.
  • In a statement, the Swiss wrestler says that he has increasingly lost the joy of active wrestling.
  • Injuries repeatedly slowed von Weissenfluh down. These have left their mark both physically and mentally.
Show more

At the age of 28, Kilian von Weissenfluh is hanging up his Zwilch trousers with immediate effect. "The joy of active wrestling has been lost more and more," he says in a statement sent to the "J" platform.

Most recently, the 50-times crown winner has had to battle with injuries time and again. The brother-in-law of top wrestler Samuel Giger(married to sister Michelle) missed the second half of last season due to disc problems. He returned in the spring of 2025 and was injured again at the Oberländisches in Adelboden at the end of June. His back was bothering him again.

His decision to retire was made after careful consideration. "Competitive sport was a central part of my life for many years, so this decision was not easy for me." The injuries had left their mark both physically and mentally. This has made it increasingly difficult for him to live up to his own standards and be fully passionate about his sport.

More about swinging

More swinging

Top wrestler Fabian Staudenmann. His great-grandmother has to reach into her wallet after Stoos triumph

Top wrestler Fabian StaudenmannHis great-grandmother has to reach into her wallet after Stoos triumph

Runner-up Nick Alpiger.

Runner-up Nick Alpiger"I'm not doing myself any favors if I say I want to be wrestling king"

blue Sport reporter sweats along. How hard top wrestler Staudenmann trains for the title of king

blue Sport reporter sweats alongHow hard top wrestler Staudenmann trains for the title of king

From Anschwingen to Zwilchhose. The ABC of wrestling for newcomers

From Anschwingen to ZwilchhoseThe ABC of wrestling for newcomers