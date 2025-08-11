Christian Stucki, wrestling king of 2019, talks to blue Sport about his life after his career, his passion for YB and why wrestling is more peaceful than football.

Among other things, the 40-year-old now works for a bag knife company, supports his family and will be accompanying the Swiss Wrestling Festival in 2025 as an SRF expert.

Together with his wife and two sons, the Bernese regularly attends YB matches in the Wankdorf. Show more

Christian Stucki will not miss the clash between YB and Sion. Probably the most popular wrestler in history drops by blue Sport during the break to talk about his life after top-class sport. At the end of August, the 1.98 meter tall giant will accompany the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival as an SRF expert.

Stucki was crowned champion at the 2019 Swiss Wrestling Festival in Zug. Who will the 40-year-old bet on in 2025? "That's always difficult. It's more open than it has been for a long time. There are six or seven men who could become Schwingerkönig."

Of course he's keeping his fingers crossed for the Bernese, smiles Stucki, who lives in Lyss. His palmarès includes seven federal crowns and the Grand Slam of wrestling. He triumphed once at each of the three major festivals (in addition to the Swiss National Wrestling Festival at Kilchberg in 2008 and the Unspunnen Festival in Interlaken in 2017).

What is the difference between football and wrestling?

When asked what football can learn from wrestling, Stucki says: "There are no fan groups in wrestling. In wrestling, it's about working together, not against each other. Everyone can bring their kitchen knife and bottles of beer and wine. Everything is peaceful. We just enjoy the festival."

The gentle giant stepped down in 2023. What does Stucki do today? "I was very lucky that I was able to take my partners with me after my career ended. I'm still involved with them." For example, he is employed on a mandate basis at Swiza, a small pocket knife company in Delémont, Stucki explains.

"I also support my family and enjoy being at home from time to time," adds Stucki. Together with his wife Cécile, he has sons Elia and Xavier. He has also taken them all to Wankdorf. "We're all yellow and black," says Stucki.

