Joel Wicki is delighted with his first success on the Brünig Keystone

Wrestling king Joel Wicki wins the mountain festival on the Brünig for the first time. In the final round, he flattens Matthias Aeschbacher from Emmental with wyberhooks in the pouring rain.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The final round lasted only a short 49 seconds. Joel Wicki's second move brought him the result in the new edition of the final round at the 2022 Confederation. The Lucerne native had reached the final round with four wins and one loss, while Aeschbacher had a quarter of a point more. A single loss would have been enough for him to win the festival.

Wicki was only unsuccessful in the first round against the up-and-coming Michael Moser from Bern, while Aeschbacher was defeated in the third round by last year's winner Pirmin Reichmuth from Zug. Moser and Reichmuth then took themselves out of the race for the final round with a defeat in the fifth and penultimate round and finished the festival in a shared 3rd place.

Wicki at the fourth attempt

Wicki and Aeschbacher had never won the traditional event on the pass between Obwalden and Bern, and the Lucerne native was now able to close this gap in his palmarès. At the fourth attempt, as he emphasized in the winner's interview with SRF. The 28-year-old from Entlebuch had reached the final round on the Brünig three times and had missed out on the festival victory each time by being defeated.

He didn't want that to happen to him again. "I knew that I had to take a lot of risks," says Wicki. "I had often wished for that. It's almost scary to experience it now." His risk was royally rewarded.

The final round opponent may have helped. Wicki has become something of a fearful opponent for Aeschbacher. Since 2015, the man from Central Switzerland has defeated the Emmental native nine times in ten fights and defeated him once.

Bernese win wreath duel

Nevertheless, the Bernese also had reason to celebrate. Despite the absence of two figureheads in Fabian Staudenmann and Adrian Walther, they came out on top against the Central Swiss team with a score of 8 to 6. The guests from north-western Switzerland held up well with Jonas Odermatt from Basel in fourth place and Nick Alpiger from Aargau in fifth place and five wreaths.

