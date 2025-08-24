  1. Residential Customers
Wrestling The 2025 wrestling queen is Jasmin Gäumann

SDA

24.8.2025 - 13:18

The wrestling queen of 2025 is Jasmin Gäumann (above)
Keystone
Keystone

One week before the men's Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis, the women choose their new wrestling queen. The 25-year-old Jasmin Gäumann from Bern secured the title on Sunday in Huttwil.

Keystone-SDA

24.08.2025, 13:18

24.08.2025, 13:48

The decision was already made in the first round: because both Isabel Egli, the 2024 wrestling queen, and Eveline Linggi lost in the first round, Gäumann's triumph could no longer be jeopardized regardless of the rest of the festival. The Emmental native had built up a comfortable cushion in the annual rankings thanks to four festival victories, among other things.

Unlike the men, who only choose their king every three years at a two-day Swiss Wrestling Festival, a women's wrestling queen is crowned every year. The overall ranking over the entire season is decisive.

