Sinisha Lüscher took the wreath on the Weissenstein with a damaged finger, but is now taking a break. KEYSTONE

Sinisha Lüscher grits her teeth on the Weissenstein. He dislocates and reattaches his finger several times and wins the wreath. He cancels for the Brünig.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sinisha Lüscher cancels her participation in the Brünig-Schwinget.

The 19-year-old from Solothurn wants to devote himself to healing his finger, which he injured last Saturday on the Weissenstein.

Lüscher dislocated and reattached his finger several times on Solothurn's local mountain - and went through with the event. He won his first mountain wreath. Show more

Sinisha Lüscher's finger still doesn't want to. The 19-year-old from north-western Switzerland injured her finger on the Weissenstein. Although his supervisors advised him to abandon the festival last Saturday, Lüscher went through with it. With a damaged finger, he took his first mountain wreath.

On the way to his 16th oak leaf in total, Lüscher dislocated his finger during the fight against Florian Gnägi in 2nd gear. He asked the referee for a short break. The man from Solothurn then ran to his coach Jürg Monhart, who reset his finger(blue Sport reported live).

After the brief interruption, Lüscher returned to the ring and flattened his opponent Gnägi. In the subsequent fights, Lüscher repeatedly dislocated and reattached his finger. A painful experience.

After winning the wreath on Solothurn's local mountain, it was clear to Lüscher that the Brünig was not going to happen. Lüscher will miss the classic, coach Monhart toldBlick. The focus is now on healing his finger with a view to the Swiss Wrestling Festival at the end of August. In Mollis, Lüscher is aiming for his first federal wreath.

The Brünig-Schwinget will take place next Sunday. The successor to last year's winner Pirmin Reichmuth will then be sought.

