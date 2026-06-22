American golfer Wyndham Clark has won the U.S. Open for the second time. The 32-year-old claimed victory at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island, finishing one stroke ahead of his compatriot Sam Burns.

“The first win was like a breakthrough—the realization that I could do it,” Clark said three years after his first US Open triumph. “I’m leaving this place as a champion, and I’m just incredibly grateful.” For his victory on one of the world’s toughest golf courses, Clark earned $4.5 million in prize money.

Clark had to hold his nerve right until the end to secure the tournament victory. He started the final day with a six-stroke lead over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and four other competitors. With a mixed final round and a score of 73, he nearly squandered his big win.

Four-time major champion Scheffler finished in a tie for fourth place, four strokes behind. On his 30th birthday, he missed out on a potential career Grand Slam. The American Olympic champion from Paris now needs only the U.S. Open title to complete his Grand Slam collection.