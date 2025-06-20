Will Yanic Konan Niederhäuser become the fourth Swiss player to be drafted in the NBA? The secret will be revealed next week Picture: Keystone.

Yanic Konan Niederhäuser could become the fourth Swiss player to be drafted in the NBA next week after Thabo Sefolosha, Clint Capela and Kyshawn George. The 22-year-old from Fribourg is a late bloomer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the beginning of the year, Yanic Konan Niederhäuser, who is 2.13 m tall and weighs 115 kg, was not yet a serious candidate for the NBA draft. Since then, however, the Swiss player, who plays for Penn State University in the NCAA, has attracted a lot of attention and could even be drafted in the first round. "We are now in a range between 20th and 40th," says his agent Sevag Keucheyan.

The fact that Niederhäuser's development has taken longer than some others is also due to a late growth spurt. "At 17, I was 1.95 m tall," he explains in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. "I suffered a serious knee injury and had to stay in bed for ten months. As a result, I grew ten centimetres." Since then, he has gained another eight centimeters in height.

The change in his circumstances had an impact on his position. He was converted from forward to center and now mainly plays near the basket. Because Niederhäuser did judo at a young age, he has good mobility despite his height. "Today, I take care of my body by doing a lot of physio sessions," he says.

From Switzerland via Germany to the USA

Niederhäuser was born in Bern on March 14, 2003 to a mother with Ivorian roots and a German-speaking father. However, he grew up in Fräschels in the canton of Fribourg. He started playing basketball in Neuchâtel at the age of ten and later moved to Fribourg for the academy. "From the age of 11, I took the train to training," he recalls.

Niederhäuser left Switzerland in 2018 and moved to a boarding school in Ehingen, Germany. "I took a step forward there, both mentally and physically," he says. In 2022, he tried his luck in the USA and transferred to Northern Illinois University for two seasons, during which he averaged 2.2 and 7.3 points respectively. Wanting to play in a more competitive environment, he went through the NCAA transfer portal and was recruited by Penn State, a university that plays in the prestigious Big Ten Conference.

Konan the Warrior

Niederhäuser made a striking leap in performance at Pennsylvania, averaging 12.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks last season. In April, he decided to apply for the draft. As a result, his name appeared more and more frequently in scouts' notebooks.

Speaking of names: his middle name Konan is written on his jersey with the number 14. "It means warrior. My father also thought of the character Conan the Barbarian, who was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger," says Niederhäuser and continues: "In everyday life, I'm Yanic, I have a calm temperament. But on the pitch, I'm Konan. I fight to get where I want to be - with confidence and without arrogance."

Niederhäuser can hardly wait for the NBA draft on June 25 and 26 at the Barclays Center in the New York borough of Brooklyn and is counting the days until then. His agent named Minnesota, San Antonio, the Clippers, Detroit and Phoenix as interested franchises. However, everything can change quickly, Keucheyan emphasizes.

However, the extremely ambitious and modest Niederhäuser has created a good starting position for himself. One of his role models is Geneva's Clint Capela, who is currently with the Atlanta Hawks. But he emphasizes: "I want to write my own story."