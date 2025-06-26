Yanic Konan Niederhäuser was drafted last in the 1st round by the L.A. Clippers. Picture: Keystone

Yanic Konan Niederhäuser from Freiburg makes the leap to the NBA. The 22-year-old center is selected last in the 1st round of the NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Optimistic observers had expected Niederhäuser to be drafted in Brooklyn on Wednesday at the end of the 1st round or on Thursday at the beginning of the 2nd round. Now, as hoped, the 2.15 m tall Swiss from Penn State University is certain after the first day of the big junior draft: he will be the fourth Swiss player to play in the NBA.

Niederhäuser is following in the footsteps of Thabo Sefolosha, Clint Capela and Kyshawn George. Sefolosha, from Vaud, was selected 13th (2006 from Philadelphia and immediately transferred to Chicago), Capela from Geneva 25th (2014 from Houston) and George from Valais 24th (2024 from Washington).

As expected, the American Cooper Flagg from the Dallas Mavericks was selected as the number 1 pick in the 2025 draft.

