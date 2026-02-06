The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

Jan Arnet

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games Olympic fireworks are set off here. Image: Keystone A colorful spectacle: the opening ceremony at San Siro. Image: Imago The opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games begins with a heavenly act. Image: Keystone The pictures speak for themselves ... Image: Keystone Mariah Carey provides the first musical highlight. Image: Imago Laura Pausini sings the Italian national anthem. Image: Imago Art naturally plays a major role in Bella Italia. You can even pour paint from the sky. Image: Keystone Don't worry, the color is not real. Image: IMAGO/Imagn Images Are these the Three Wise Men called Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar? Image: Keystone Pinocchio (center) is also on site, as it seems. Image: Keystone A bird's eye view. Image: Keystone Models on the catwalk - that's the norm in Milan, of course. Image: Imago The delegation from Greece marches into the stadium. Image: Keystone And here come the Austrians. Something like Switzerland's arch-enemies, at least in skiing. Image: Keystone The Dutch royal family is also on site: King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia are having a great evening in Milan. Image: Keystone Former Ferrari team boss Jean Todt with actress Michelle Yeoh. Image: Keystone US Vice President JD Vance is probably not the most popular man in the stadium. Image: Keystone