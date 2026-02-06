  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics in the ticker Yann Sommer is delighted with the Brazilian delegation

Jan Arnet

6.2.2026

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

06.02.2026, 10:14

06.02.2026, 21:08

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games
Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Olympic fireworks are set off here.

Olympic fireworks are set off here.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. A colorful spectacle: the opening ceremony at San Siro.

A colorful spectacle: the opening ceremony at San Siro.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. The opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games begins with a heavenly act.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games begins with a heavenly act.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. The pictures speak for themselves ...

The pictures speak for themselves ...

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Mariah Carey provides the first musical highlight.

Mariah Carey provides the first musical highlight.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Laura Pausini sings the Italian national anthem.

Laura Pausini sings the Italian national anthem.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Art naturally plays a major role in Bella Italia. You can even pour paint from the sky.

Art naturally plays a major role in Bella Italia. You can even pour paint from the sky.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Don't worry, the color is not real.

Don't worry, the color is not real.

Image: IMAGO/Imagn Images

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Are these the Three Wise Men called Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar?

Are these the Three Wise Men called Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar?

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Pinocchio (center) is also on site, as it seems.

Pinocchio (center) is also on site, as it seems.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. A bird's eye view.

A bird's eye view.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Models on the catwalk - that's the norm in Milan, of course.

Models on the catwalk - that's the norm in Milan, of course.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. The delegation from Greece marches into the stadium.

The delegation from Greece marches into the stadium.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. And here come the Austrians. Something like Switzerland's arch-enemies, at least in skiing.

And here come the Austrians. Something like Switzerland's arch-enemies, at least in skiing.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. The Dutch royal family is also on site: King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia are having a great evening in Milan.

The Dutch royal family is also on site: King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia are having a great evening in Milan.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Former Ferrari team boss Jean Todt with actress Michelle Yeoh.

Former Ferrari team boss Jean Todt with actress Michelle Yeoh.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. US Vice President JD Vance is probably not the most popular man in the stadium.

US Vice President JD Vance is probably not the most popular man in the stadium.

Image: Keystone

