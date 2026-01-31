Yelena Rybakina: "I can also be funny in my environment" Keystone

She is as strong with a racket in her hand as she is inscrutable to opponents and journalists: Yelena Rybakina, who won her second Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, is one of the most enigmatic players in the top 10.

On the court, "you're never really sure about her," said Jessica Pegula (WTA 6), who lost to Rybakina in the semi-finals. "She stays calm in all circumstances - and that's one of her greatest strengths," Pegula continued.

"Can also be funny"

"I try not to show my frustration too much when things go wrong. I think it's in my character," confirmed Rybakina, who won the prestigious Masters in Riyadh in November. "I'm also rather calm off the court. But I can also be funny with those around me," assures the new world No. 3, who was born in Moscow but decided to compete for Kazakhstan in 2018 - because she received more financial and sporting support in Kazakhstan.

"I have to teach her how to celebrate properly," joked Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who was defeated by Rybakina in the Wimbledon final three and a half years ago.

Controversial coach

Despite this outward calm, the almost four years that lay between her two major titles were anything but a long, calm flow for the 26-year-old right-hander. After her defeat in the final in Melbourne 2023 to Sabalenka, who had not yet won a Grand Slam title, Rybakina also had to justify her decision to rehire her coach Stefano Vukov after his suspension by the women's tour.

The collaboration was initially terminated in the summer of 2024, but the Croatian coach is said to have flooded Rybakina's phone with text messages and more than 100 calls to convince her to use his services again. At least that's what the media outlet "The Athletic" reported. In 2025, Vukov was suspended for more than six months for breaches of the Tour's code of conduct. After the suspension was lifted, he officially returned to Rybakina's team. Since Vukov no longer has to coach from afar, things have really taken off.

All-rounder

"I never had any problems with Vukov," emphasizes Rybakina. She assures that she was never "treated badly" by her coach. Rybakina refused to pose for a photo with the head of the WTA, Portia Archer, in November after her victory at the Masters in Riyadh. That's how annoyed she still is about the fuss (and the ban) surrounding her coach.

Rybakina won Wimbledon on grass and now the Australian Open on hard court. She has also triumphed at the Masters 1000 event in Rome on clay. "I can play on all surfaces," she says. Her serve is a guarantee of this: the 1.84 m tall Rybakina has already hit the most aces on the tour twice (2020 and 2025).