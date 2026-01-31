Yelena Rybakina opens the new season with a second Grand Slam triumph Keystone

Three and a half years after her first major triumph at Wimbledon, Yelena Rybakina wins a second Grand Slam title. At the Australian Open, she beat title holder Aryna Sabalenka 6:4, 4:6, 6:4.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The final was characterized by two turning points. First, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (27), the world No. 1, seemed to have found the answer to the question of how to break Jelena Rybakina's serve. Sabalenka won five games in a row to turn 4:6, 4:4 into 4:6, 6:4, 3:0, but Jelena Rybakina immediately countered with another five games in a row. The 26-year-old Kazakh turned 0:3 into 5:3. Ten minutes later, Rybakina converted her first match point.

Russian Yelena Rybakina, who was born in Moscow and has been competing for Kazakhstan since 2018, continues her rise with her second Major title. Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022 and finished the year ranked No. 22 in the world. She then rose to No. 4, but fell back to No. 13 last season. Most recently, however, Rybakina has only been winning. She won a major tournament in Ningbo, prevailed at the WTA Masters and has won 20 of her last 21 singles matches.

The two best players definitely faced each other in the final. Sabalenka - although she has lost three of her last four Grand Slam finals - leads the world rankings. Rybakina is the rising star of the moment. And both reached the final without losing a set. The last time this happened at a major tournament was in 1998, when Serena and Venus Williams stormed into the final at Wimbledon.