WTA Finals Yelena Rybakina unbeaten in the semi-finals

SDA

5.11.2025 - 16:59

Yelena Rybakina continues her winning streak at the WTA Finals
Keystone

Jelena Rybakina reaches the semi-finals unbeaten thanks to her 3rd victory at the WTA Finals. The Kazakh beat the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6:4, 6:1 in the final group match.

Keystone-SDA

05.11.2025, 16:59

Rybakina celebrated her ninth win in a row against Alexandrova, who had stepped in at short notice for the American Madison Keys, who was ill. The world number 8 from Kazakhstan was the last player to qualify for the Masters thanks to a strong finish to the season.

The winner of the match between the American Amanda Anisimova (WTA 4) and the Polish Iga Swiatek (WTA 2) will be the second player from the "Serena Williams" group to qualify for the semi-finals. These will take place on Friday.

