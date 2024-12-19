Janis Moser also impresses with the Tampa Bay Lightning. IMAGO/Imagn Images

Janis "J. J." Moser started a new NHL adventure in the summer. The defenseman is aiming high with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Biel native spoke to blue Sport about his goals and the high praise from Roman Josi.

Syl Battistuzzi

Actually, Janis "J. J." Moser is "tip-top". But just before the round of talks with selected Swiss journalists, the Biel native injured himself last Thursday in an away game against the Calgary Flames. "It was an unfortunate movement," says Moser. The defenseman suffered a lower-body injury that has kept him out of action ever since.

A new chapter began for Janis Moser in the summer after the trade from the Utah Hockey Club (previously Arizona Coyotes) to the Tampa Bay Lightning. "I've settled in well. The organization is incredible, the team is great, the city is very cool and, of course, so is the weather," Moser sums up. The 24-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Lightning that will earn him 6.75 million dollars.

The defender and his team are right in the thick of the fight for a play-off place - no wonder, given the fierce competition in the Eastern Conference. Things are not going badly, says the Biel native. He adds that it's more about the learning process of how they have to play. "You always have the feeling that you can make the cool plays with your skills and talent. But the reality is that you have to be solid defensively. Not letting the game out of your hands, not conceding any stupid turnovers," summarizes Moser.

Suddenly ended up in a winning team

Last April, the Lightning lost in the playoff round of 16 to the eventual champion Florida Panthers. However, they reached the final in each of the previous three seasons and lifted the Stanley Cup in both 2021 and 2022.

So many team members know what it takes to be successful. Moser is particularly impressed by how calm the top cracks remain. "When things aren't going perfectly or everything is rosy, it doesn't have to be chaotic or hectic," he says, describing their mentality. Rather, it's about tightening the screws a little and making a few adjustments without immediately questioning everything.

You can also feel the winning mentality within the organization, with experienced players helping the others. "You can see the culture here, from the management at the top down, that you have certain standards." This attitude is "infectious", Moser emphasizes.

Moser has averaged 20 minutes of ice time with his new employer and has 10 scoring points to his name so far. "You certainly think about things before the season, but I don't set myself a certain number of points, otherwise it's easy to tense up," explains Moser. "You have to try your best in every game - and then see what comes out." He himself still sees potential for optimization in the "physical area". He also wants to improve his consistency and offensive output.

Much more mature now

Moser made his NHL debut on December 15, 2021. "You make progress as a player, get stronger, have more experience," says Moser, explaining the differences compared to his early days. The bigger contrast is in personal development, in other words on a human level. "When you come over from Switzerland, you know Switzerland and all the things there," says Moser, adding: "I've learned a lot of things in the last three years. About myself, what it's like to come to a new country, get to know a different culture, adapt and deal with it."

When Moser has free time, he likes to explore the city, eat well and enjoy the weather. Nevertheless, he doesn't allow himself to be distracted in the vacation paradise of Florida. "You also have to be professional," says Moser.

The man from Seeland also wears the back number 90 for Tampa - just like his great role model Roman Josi. The Nashville captain recently praised his compatriot in the highest terms. "It's obviously very nice to hear from a player like him who has achieved so much over so many years. It also gives you energy and motivation to keep working to get as close as possible to what he has achieved," says Moser. However, he has the most contact with Nico Hischier, who is "a similar age" to him, says Moser.

The passionate motorboat fan - Moser has held a boating license since the summer of 2022 and spends as much time as possible on Lake Biel while preparing at home - keeps up to date with the National League. "I can't always watch the games, but of course I follow the results and standings. Especially with Biel, I see what they're doing and keep in touch with the players," reports Moser. There is currently less contact with Patrick Fischer.

However, the national team coach would make a trip to North America towards the end of each season to check in and take his pulse. Find out how the 49-year-old from Zug is currently feeling on "Lässer" on blue TV on December 28.