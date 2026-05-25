Another three hours of pure emotion and struggle - Stan Wawrinka doesn't win the match at his last French Open, but once again he wins hearts. Then even the legends of the sport pay homage to him.

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Stan Wawrinka and the French Open have been a love story for decades. One that is now over, to the regret of both sides. The 41-year-old from Vaud gave it his all one last time, but it wasn't enough for a 47th victory. "It's tough," he admits on the pitch, his voice choked with tears. "I don't want to say goodbye here."

He grew up with Roland Garros, he says, while his parents, his ex-wife Ilham and their 16-year-old daughter Alexia watch from the stands. "I used to watch this tournament as a child and dreamed of playing here one day." The dream came true: this year was his 21st appearance in the main draw, winning in the juniors in 2003 and twelve years later in the "big ones".

The great praise of the legends

Long before match point after just over three hours, the 5,000 spectators on the third-largest court in the Stade Roland-Garros had already started chanting in his honor when the Swiss won points - or simply when he changed sides. At 4.18 p.m., the great story of Wawrinka and the French Open comes to an end. "Just like last week in Geneva, I won't be making a big speech," Wawrinka emphasizes, "because I'm still playing until the end of the year."

Instead, others will speak via video messages. These are the biggest names in the sport, from the current top stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz to the Big 3 Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic and probably his best colleague on the tour, Gaël Monfils, who is also playing his last French Open. "I'll never forget the 2015 final (when Wawrinka played the match of his life against Djokovic, as he says himself)," explains Federer. "It was a pleasure to spend so much time with you."

A few of Stan Wawrinka's friends wanted to share a few words 🫶#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/VbQ7kWwHXM — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2026

Djokovic himself, the most successful tennis player in history with 24 Grand Slam titles, is full of praise for the three-time major champion. "Stanimal, my friend. You are such an inspiration to me and many others," said the Serb. "I am very happy to call you my friend." The 2008 double Olympic champion and 2014 Davis Cup champion then receives a commemorative trophy from tournament director Amélie Mauresmo and French association president Gilles Moretton.

A Dutchman as spoilsport

Of course, Wawrinka would have preferred to celebrate another victory in heat well above 30 degrees. The fighting spirit is still there, as it was in his best days, but the liveliness and power of his strokes have diminished. No wonder, at the age of 41 he is by far the oldest man in the field.

Jesper de Jong, ranked only seven places higher at number 106 in the world, was the spoilsport. But the 25-year-old Dutchman didn't want to spoil things any more for the fans. "It's not about me today, it's about Stan," he said briefly in the court interview. His coach (Thiemo De Bakker) was still playing against Wawrinka and he was the ball boy. Wawrinka responded with the remark: "That's why it's time to stop."