High praise from the captain, but in the end only frustration remains: Hein Günthardt and Belinda Bencic at the Billie Jean King Cup in Biel at the weekend Keystone

The Swiss team misses out on the final tournament of the Billie Jean King Cup in the most unfortunate way, losing 3:2 to the Czech Republic. An exceptional Belinda Bencic is just not enough.

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Belinda Bencic's gaze is blank. "Yes, not good," she says tersely on Saturday evening in the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel. The question was about her physical condition, but the answer fits her mental state just as well. The frustration is more than understandable. Bencic had toiled for eight hours, played two singles and one doubles match within two days, all over three sets, but in the end was unable to capitalize on three match points in the second singles match against world number 14 Linda Noskova and lost 9:11 in the third set tiebreak.

On the three match points, Noskova served superbly twice and followed up with a winner, while Bencic once failed to hit a difficult forehand passing shot under pressure. She has nothing to blame herself for. In the end, the Czech earned her place in the final tournament of the best eight teams thanks to her greater breadth. Noskova and Marie Bouzkova (WTA 24), who won another close duel against Viktorija Golubic (WTA 79) in the final singles, were fresh, while the Swiss Bencic and Golubic already had an exhausting doubles match in their legs.

In the end, one point was missing. "That certainly played a role," says captain Heinz Günthardt with conviction. "In this format with the doubles before the last two singles, the wider teams have an advantage." The gap is greater for the Swiss than for the Czech Republic with seven players in the top 50 (only the USA has more). Switzerland has one with Bencic, ranked eleventh in the world, followed by Golubic. The fact that Simona Waltert (WTA 92) was missing hardly played a role. Even with her, Günthardt would probably have backed the Bencic/Golubic duo.

"I didn't think we could afford not to play the doubles with the best players," explained Günthardt. Bencic/Golubic went on to win the match. "And in the end we were a single point short." The Swiss women regularly excel in the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly the Fed Cup). In 2021, they reached the final in Prague, losing to Russia by a wafer-thin margin, and a year later they lifted the trophy in Glasgow with a victory over Australia in the final.

Bencic also decisive off the court

The reason for this is the strong team spirit - and Belinda Bencic. Not just because of her victories (19:7 in singles, 8:2 in doubles). "She pulls this team together incredibly, and has done for years," enthuses Günthardt. "The whole atmosphere in the team is different when she's there." Everyone performs differently, the training is different. "You can't even put into words what she means to the team."

Bencic also showed how much this team means to her in the final singles, when she paced back and forth on the sidelines like a lioness and cheered Viktorija Golubic on incessantly. Despite the disappointment of her own defeat a few minutes earlier, the 29-year-old from eastern Switzerland summoned up the energy to give it her all once again. In the end, it wasn't enough. Despite a strong performance, the Zurich native was unable to achieve an exploit against Bouzkova, who was ranked over 50 places higher and had already impressed in her defeat to Bencic on Friday.

Pride and a love-hate relationship

"We gave everything we had," Bencic is convinced. "The effort we put in, with singles and doubles, you can't do more than that. I think we're super proud of ourselves." Perhaps Günthardt will have more options again in the future. Rebeka Masarova (WTA 123), the junior winner of the 2016 French Open, who played for Spain in the meantime, was part of the Swiss team for the first time and, according to Günthardt, fitted in "superbly".

The Swiss women's next outing will now be two months later in the relegation play-off instead of mid-September at the final tournament. That's how brutal tennis can be. Or as Viktorija Golubic puts it: "It's a love-hate relationship."