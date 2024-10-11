  1. Residential Customers
Muriel Furrer's family gets in touch "You crossed the finish line into the kingdom of heaven"

Linus Hämmerli

11.10.2024

Muriel Furrer died on September 27 after a crash at the World Cycling Championships.
KEYSTONE

Muriel Furrer crashed during a race at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich. One day later, she succumbed to the consequences. The family has now published an obituary.

11.10.2024, 13:40

11.10.2024, 13:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On September 26, Muriel Furrer crashed in the U19 race at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich. She succumbed to the consequences of the fall the following day.
  • Two weeks after Furrer's death, her family has spoken out in an obituary.
Two weeks after the death of Muriel Furrer, her family has spoken out. "Our hearts are broken, our grief indescribable," reads an obituary published on Friday.

Furrer suffered a serious fall in the U19 race. She succumbed to the consequences of the fall the following day. "You crossed the finish line into the kingdom of heaven at the home World Championships in Zurich in your beloved sport of cycling. Infinitely grateful for the wonderful love and joy you gave us, we leave you to our Almighty God."

According to the family, Furrer's urn has been laid to rest in the immediate family circle. The funeral service will take place on November 8 in Uster.

Fatal crash at the World Cycling Championships. Was Muriel Furrer lying in the forest for almost two hours until she was rescued?

Cycling boss criticized after Furrer tragedy.

Great sadness at the World Cycling Championships. Tears before the start: elite riders hold a minute's silence for Furrer

Death of Muriel Furrer. UCI President Lappartient:

