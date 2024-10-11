Muriel Furrer died on September 27 after a crash at the World Cycling Championships. KEYSTONE

Muriel Furrer crashed during a race at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich. One day later, she succumbed to the consequences. The family has now published an obituary.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you On September 26, Muriel Furrer crashed in the U19 race at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich. She succumbed to the consequences of the fall the following day.

Two weeks after Furrer's death, her family has spoken out in an obituary. Show more

Two weeks after the death of Muriel Furrer, her family has spoken out. "Our hearts are broken, our grief indescribable," reads an obituary published on Friday.

Furrer suffered a serious fall in the U19 race. She succumbed to the consequences of the fall the following day. "You crossed the finish line into the kingdom of heaven at the home World Championships in Zurich in your beloved sport of cycling. Infinitely grateful for the wonderful love and joy you gave us, we leave you to our Almighty God."

According to the family, Furrer's urn has been laid to rest in the immediate family circle. The funeral service will take place on November 8 in Uster.

Der tragische Tod von Muriel an unserer Heim-Rad-WM, auf die sie sich so sehr freute, hat uns zutiefst erschüttert und lässt uns fassungslos zurück.



Das LOK Zürich 2024 trauert mit der Familie Furrer, den Angehörigen und Freunden von Muriel und der Radsportgemeinschaft. pic.twitter.com/cYtFekHPaL — Zurich 2024 (@zurich2024) October 11, 2024

More on the death of Muriel Furrer