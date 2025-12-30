Luke Littler reacts to the boos from the audience. Keystone

Luke Littler loses sets for the first time at this World Championship. In the end, he still celebrates making it through. The young star argues with the fans.

DPA dpa

Defending champion Luke Littler has reached the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship. The 18-year-old won the atmospheric duel with Rob Cross at Alexandra Palace and came to a 4-2 victory in the last match of the evening. The 2018 champion inflicted the first two set losses of the tournament on Littler and also had the chance to level the match at 3:3.

The level of the match was high: Both players reached the maximum 180 points a total of 24 times.

Littler clashed with the crowd at times and was also emotional in the interview on stage after his victory: "It doesn't bother me," he claimed and laughed: "You pay for tickets and you pay my prize money. Thank you for booing me."

Earlier, Ryan Searle was the first professional to reach the round of the best eight players at this World Championship. He won 4:0 against his English compatriot James Hurrell.