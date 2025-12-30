  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Darts star Littler argues with fans "You pay my prize money - thanks for booing me"

dpa

30.12.2025 - 07:08

Luke Littler reacts to the boos from the audience.
Luke Littler reacts to the boos from the audience.
Keystone

Luke Littler loses sets for the first time at this World Championship. In the end, he still celebrates making it through. The young star argues with the fans.

DPA

30.12.2025, 07:08

30.12.2025, 07:14

Defending champion Luke Littler has reached the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship. The 18-year-old won the atmospheric duel with Rob Cross at Alexandra Palace and came to a 4-2 victory in the last match of the evening. The 2018 champion inflicted the first two set losses of the tournament on Littler and also had the chance to level the match at 3:3.

The level of the match was high: Both players reached the maximum 180 points a total of 24 times.

Littler clashed with the crowd at times and was also emotional in the interview on stage after his victory: "It doesn't bother me," he claimed and laughed: "You pay for tickets and you pay my prize money. Thank you for booing me."

Earlier, Ryan Searle was the first professional to reach the round of the best eight players at this World Championship. He won 4:0 against his English compatriot James Hurrell.

More from the department

NHL. Nashville with captain Josi finds better and better into the season

NHLNashville with captain Josi finds better and better into the season

"It's about time"Leon Muggli between North America and the U20 dream

Spengler Cup. Swiss semi-final after easy Davos victory

Spengler CupSwiss semi-final after easy Davos victory

Sauber successor wants to know. Audi's Formula 1 venture

Sauber successor wants to knowAudi's Formula 1 venture

Nigerian authorities confirm. Cause of boxing star Anthony Joshua's horror crash known

Nigerian authorities confirmCause of boxing star Anthony Joshua's horror crash known

Ski jumping. Deschwanden best Swiss with 22nd place

Ski jumpingDeschwanden best Swiss with 22nd place