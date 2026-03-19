  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

WTA Miami Young American too strong for Golubic

SDA

19.3.2026 - 21:11

Viktorija Golubic has yet to break any big strings on the WTA Tour this year
Viktorija Golubic has yet to break any big strings on the WTA Tour this year
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 84) is eliminated in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami. The 33-year-old from Zurich was defeated by Peyton Stearns (WTA 47) after surviving qualifying.

Keystone-SDA

19.03.2026, 21:11

19.03.2026, 21:13

Golubic was beaten 6:7 (6:8), 4:6 in the first direct duel by the nine years younger American, who won her first tournament victory at WTA level three weeks ago in Austin, Texas.

Golubic was by no means without a chance of winning a match in the main draw for the second time this year. She led 4:2 in the first set and missed a set point in the tie-break at 6:5. After trailing 1:4 in the second, she fought her way back to 4:5 before Stearns made everything clear with her second match point after just under two hours.

More from the department

Swimming pool clothing. Geneva indirectly bans the wearing of burkinis in swimming pools

Swimming pool clothingGeneva indirectly bans the wearing of burkinis in swimming pools

Farewell tour. Wawrinka serves again in Monte Carlo

Farewell tourWawrinka serves again in Monte Carlo

Handball. Switzerland clearly defeated by Croatia in first test match

HandballSwitzerland clearly defeated by Croatia in first test match