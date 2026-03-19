Viktorija Golubic has yet to break any big strings on the WTA Tour this year Keystone

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 84) is eliminated in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami. The 33-year-old from Zurich was defeated by Peyton Stearns (WTA 47) after surviving qualifying.

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Golubic was beaten 6:7 (6:8), 4:6 in the first direct duel by the nine years younger American, who won her first tournament victory at WTA level three weeks ago in Austin, Texas.

Golubic was by no means without a chance of winning a match in the main draw for the second time this year. She led 4:2 in the first set and missed a set point in the tie-break at 6:5. After trailing 1:4 in the second, she fought her way back to 4:5 before Stearns made everything clear with her second match point after just under two hours.