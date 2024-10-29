Matilde Lorenzi succumbed to her serious injuries after a training crash. Picture: Instagram

Italy's ski racing scene is overshadowed by a tragic accident. 19-year-old Matilde Lorenzi has died after a serious training crash.

SDA

The serious incident occurred during a training camp for the Italian junior national team on the Val Senales glacier. Lorenzi fell heavily and hit his head hard on the piste. After first aid on site, the talented speed skier was immediately flown by helicopter to hospital in Bolzano, where she succumbed to her serious injuries.

Lorenzi was considered a great talent and won the Italian championship title in the giant slalom and super-G last season. Her best result in the European Cup came in the Super-G in St. Moritz in 2023, when she raced to 11th place. Now Lorenzi's life was cut short just over two weeks before her 20th birthday.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) extends its deepest condolences following the tragic loss of Matilde Lorenzi.



We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi, as announced by the Italian Ministry of Defense, who conveyed heartfelt condolences for… pic.twitter.com/UWukBQMNix — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) October 29, 2024

Videos from the department

SDA