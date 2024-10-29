  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tragedy for talented skier Young Italian skier dies after training crash

SDA

29.10.2024 - 08:59

Matilde Lorenzi succumbed to her serious injuries after a training crash.
Matilde Lorenzi succumbed to her serious injuries after a training crash.
Picture: Instagram

Italy's ski racing scene is overshadowed by a tragic accident. 19-year-old Matilde Lorenzi has died after a serious training crash.

29.10.2024, 08:59

29.10.2024, 11:01

The serious incident occurred during a training camp for the Italian junior national team on the Val Senales glacier. Lorenzi fell heavily and hit his head hard on the piste. After first aid on site, the talented speed skier was immediately flown by helicopter to hospital in Bolzano, where she succumbed to her serious injuries.

Lorenzi was considered a great talent and won the Italian championship title in the giant slalom and super-G last season. Her best result in the European Cup came in the Super-G in St. Moritz in 2023, when she raced to 11th place. Now Lorenzi's life was cut short just over two weeks before her 20th birthday.

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

Beach volleyball player and field hockey pro. Swiss sports couple in baby bliss shortly after dream wedding

Beach volleyball player and field hockey proSwiss sports couple in baby bliss shortly after dream wedding

Museums. Olympic Museum collects 200 objects from athletes in Paris

MuseumsOlympic Museum collects 200 objects from athletes in Paris

Tour de France 2025. 3320 km exclusively on French roads

Tour de France 20253320 km exclusively on French roads

9 stages and 1165 km. The Tour de France Women is getting longer and harder

9 stages and 1165 kmThe Tour de France Women is getting longer and harder

ATP Paris-Bercy. Jannik Sinner not in Paris-Bercy

ATP Paris-BercyJannik Sinner not in Paris-Bercy