  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Too confident of victory? Young sprint star gives away victory in this race for no reason

Linus Hämmerli

20.7.2024

Jake Odey-Jordan could probably have crossed the finish line a good second ahead.
Jake Odey-Jordan could probably have crossed the finish line a good second ahead.
X @European Athletics

With a lead of more than ten meters, British sprinter Jake Odey-Jordan not only missed out on victory, but also on qualifying for the European Championship final. What was he thinking?

20.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Jake Odey-Jordan missed out on qualifying in the 200-meter race at the U18 European Championships due to a premature reduction in speed.
  • Despite a clear lead, he only ended up in fourth place.
  • Odey-Jordan was composed after the race and reflected on his experience on Instagram.
Show more

At the U18 European Championships in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, British 200-meter sprinter Jake Odey-Jordan experienced a debacle on Friday. The teenager, who looked as if he would win the fourth preliminary heat with ease, gave away his lead for no reason at all and ultimately finished in fourth place

At one point, Odey-Jordan had a lead of around ten meters, but then reduced his pace far too early, allowing several competitors to overtake him in the final meters.

Pioneering experience

Despite his elimination, Odey-Jordan was composed after the race. "It's all right. I mean, it's my fault, so I can only be sad about myself," he said after the race. "For sure I could have run under 21 seconds. But it's all good. It's my first time at this competition. I just wanted to test my legs, nothing hurts or anything."

He later shared two messages on Instagram that he had apparently received from others. One read: "Things happen for a reason. We live and learn. You're still young." The second simply included the hashtag "#notyet".

More football

Golf. Exciting starting position before the final day

GolfExciting starting position before the final day

Formula E. Sébastien Buemi finishes on the podium

Formula ESébastien Buemi finishes on the podium

Diamond League Meeting London. Dominik Lobalu sets world season's best over 3000 meters

Diamond League Meeting LondonDominik Lobalu sets world season's best over 3000 meters

Tour de France. Pogacar also wins the last mountain stage

Tour de FrancePogacar also wins the last mountain stage

Lightning victory in the final round. Armon Orlik makes short work of Räbmatter and wins on the Weissenstein

Lightning victory in the final roundArmon Orlik makes short work of Räbmatter and wins on the Weissenstein