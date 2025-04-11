Thierry Bader scores a goal against Slovakia. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss national ice hockey team also wins its second World Championship preparation game against Slovakia in Herisau, this time 5:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In contrast to the first game on Thursday (4:3 n.V.), the Swiss only fell behind once this time, but only after 43 seconds and after they had already missed a good chance themselves. It was the start of an animated game with much more commitment - and penalties.

Dario Rohrbach took advantage of one of these in the 7th minute to equalize. The Swiss managed the decisive difference in the middle third with two goals within seven minutes from 2:2 to 4:2. In the final period, the team of national coach Patrick Fischer managed a 4:3 lead quite confidently, also because the Slovaks only managed very little in the power play at this early stage of the World Championship preparation.

Some of the youngsters advertised themselves in order to remain in the running for a place in the World Championship squad for at least another week. Attilio Biasca from Zug (and soon Freiburg) scored his first goal in national dress after a quick counter-attack to make it 2:1 (14') and Fabian Ritzmann from Bern scored his first goal in national dress to make it 3:2 (27'). In addition, Kloten's international debutant Mischa Ramel set up Thierry Bader's 4:2 (34.) in an exemplary manner while short-handed. Ritzmann then made it all clear in the penultimate minute with the 5:3 into the empty net.

Dario Rohrbach, the SCL Tigers' newcomer of the season, was once again an asset, and not just because of his goal. He has good reason to hope for his first World Championship call-up, especially since not too many reinforcements can be expected from the NHL.

However, the World Championship is still almost four weeks away. For the Swiss, it continues next week with two games in Marseille against France - then probably already with reinforcements from the play-off semi-finalists.