Driver change Yuki Tsunoda for Liam Lawson at Red Bull

27.3.2025 - 10:15

Gets a chance at Red Bull: the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda.
Picture: Keystone

After just two Grands Prix, Red Bull's patience has already run out: New Zealander Liam Lawson is being transferred back to the Racing Bulls team and replaced by Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda.

The 23-year-old Lawson had been promoted to team-mate of world champion Max Verstappen for the 2025 season, taking over from Mexican Sergio Perez. However, his first two race weekends were difficult, with a retirement in Australia and a 12th place in China. Rumors about his replacement had been circulating for several days.

For his part, Tsunoda, who is a year older, impressed with a 6th place in the sprint in Shanghai. Now the Japanese driver will have the difficult task of holding his own against Verstappen, who has always dominated his team-mates. A first time in ten days at the home Grand Prix in Suzuka.

