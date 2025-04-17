Yannick Zehnder did everything right with his move to ZSC Keystone

ZSC forward Yannick Zehnder can become Swiss champion for the fourth time in five years. In any case, the Lions' 3-0 win in Lausanne on Tuesday is a statement.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Yannick Zehnder grew up at EV Zug. His father Hardy already played for the team from central Switzerland, and his grandfather Robert was president of the club from 1969 to 1975. Yannick Zehnder won the championship title with EVZ in 2021 and 2022. Despite his deep roots, he moved to ZSC, one of his biggest rivals, in 2023. In doing so, he left the comfort zone, so to speak - all the more so as the Zurich team already had enormous breadth in the team at the time.

Fighting his way to the top

In his first season with the Lions, Zehnder had to make do with an average ice time of just over ten minutes. "I knew it wasn't going to be easy," says the 27-year-old forward in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. "That's why I went to Zurich. I wanted to take the next step and fight my way through." He has succeeded. He now plays on the second line, normally forming a forward trio with the Swede Jesper Fröden and the Finn Juho Lammikko - the latter was absent from the first final game due to illness. Zehnder scored eight goals and 14 assists in the qualifiers and has three assists in the playoffs.

With the 3-0 win in Lausanne, the Lions took a big step towards successfully defending their title. Because it felt like more than just a win. The Zurich team didn't give the home team the slightest chance; they were extremely composed. "We cleaned up well in front of our goal and played with concentration," said Zehnder. "The series against Davos (4:2 in the semi-final) showed us once again that it takes really hard work to get a win."

"The team has a lot of experience"

The fact that the involuntary change of coach at the end of December only left its mark at the beginning also shows how stable the Zurich team is. Marc Crawford announced his resignation for health reasons. He was replaced by Marco Bayer, who previously worked for the GCK Lions farm team and was head coach in the top Swiss league for the first time.

"We have a lot of experience in the team, are all hungry and know what it takes to be successful," says Zehnder. In addition, not much has changed in their system. However, it doesn't really matter which system is used anyway. The crucial thing is to get everyone playing the same way. For Zehnder, it is more important for a coach to "give the team what it needs than tactics. Marco is also very good at that. We don't notice a big difference."

Bayer benefits from the fact that the Lions have a lot of talent as well as many players with leadership qualities. One of them is Sven Andrighetto, who is putting in incredible performances in the playoffs and has already collected 21 points (eight goals). "It's a pleasure to watch him," praises Zehnder. "He's always there in the most important games. He pulls everyone along with his energy."

Zehnder warns

Did the Champions Hockey League triumph in February give him an extra boost? "I think so. Our goal from the start was to win two titles this season," says Zehnder. "We're on the right track in this respect. But if we've learned anything, it's that momentum can quickly shift in the playoffs. As soon as you let off the gas a little or aren't one hundred percent focused, it takes its toll. We can't be too sure. It can take longer than three games."

The second final game will take place on Thursday in Zurich-Altstetten. The Lions have been unbeaten in their home arena for 14 playoff games. If it stays that way, Zehnder will soon be celebrating his fourth championship title in the last five years. It would be a perfect end to his time at ZSC, as he will be playing for... Lausanne.