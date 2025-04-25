It is not yet clear who will be head coach of the ZSC Lions next season. After successfully defending the title, CEO Peter Zahner hints that the team will probably stick with Marco Bayer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When the ZSC Lions won the Champions Hockey League on February 18, no big celebrations were possible as the season was still going on. But after the second championship title in a row with a 4:1 win in the final series against Lausanne, there was no stopping them. The team arrived at their home arena in Zurich-Altstetten shortly before 3.00 a.m., where they were given a frenetic welcome by around 3,000 fans and celebrated extensively.

While still in Lausanne, Peter Zahner, CEO of the ZSC Lions, took time for an interview with Keystone-SDA, in which he spoke of a historic season and more or less confirmed that Marco Bayer will continue to coach the ZSC Lions next season.

Peter Zahner, first of all congratulations on the championship title. What makes you most proud?

Of course, it was almost an absolutely perfect season, winning the Champions Hockey League, the championship title and the junior championship titles (U15, U17 and U20 - ed.). It's absolutely historic. I'm also pleased that the team has been rewarded for its efforts. But I have to say that Lausanne was an incredibly good opponent, also today with this crowd. It's incredibly difficult to win here.

How was such a historic season possible?

There are so many components to it. There is a certain continuity. Our pyramid works, players from the youngsters make it to the top. We have to say a big thank you to the youth coaches, including those who train the nine-year-olds, the twelve-year-olds and the 15-year-olds. They do good groundwork so that those who make it to the top are well trained. I think we can say that we have been doing an excellent job there for many, many, many years. The farm team is certainly also a key; many have taken their first steps into the professional game there. It's extremely important that our structure pays off, because we invest a lot of money in young talent and in them.

Peter Zahner, CEO of the ZSC Lions. Picture: Keystone

In your opinion, what characterized the team the most?

The mental quality. The players have a basic trust in themselves, but also in their teammates. They believe in each other. I think that's a decisive factor. We also have a good mix in the team: youngsters, then the midfield and the experienced players, paired with top-class players. I don't really want to mention anyone, but you can never win the championship without a good goalie. And Simon Hrubec is not a good goalkeeper, he's a world-class goalie.

In addition, despite last year's championship title, the team still had an enormous hunger for success, there were very few lows. That's anything but a given.

That's the way it is. I have to pay a big compliment to our coaching team, to Marco Bayer and his assistants and everyone else involved, and to head of sport Sven Leuenberger. We went through an extremely difficult phase in December when Marc Crawford resigned for health reasons. That was a shock for everyone. A large part of this title also belongs to him.

Marco Bayer is head coach in the top Swiss league for the first time. Did his promotion from the farm team also take some courage?

It was clear pretty quickly that it would be Marco Bayer. It wasn't as if we had a change of coach because we were having problems; the team was working. Then it was obvious that we would take someone who knew the structure, who knew us, who could continue on the path immediately. He had to deal with an enormously difficult phase, as we almost only played until the end of the qualifiers and were no longer able to train properly. So compliments to everyone involved.

After Marco Bayer's successes, is it now clear that he will also be on the sidelines next season?

We're certainly going to analyze the season now, that's for sure. But Marco Bayer has made a great impression, we would need incredible arguments against him. We're now having a calm discussion, I don't want to say anything out of emotion and get carried away, even if I have let something slip.