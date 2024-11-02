Vinzenz Rohrer lets the ZSC Lions celebrate Keystone

In the last round before the national team break, the top 3 teams in the table - the ZSC Lions, Lausanne and Davos - came out on top. The facts from Saturday.

The results from Saturday evening Ajoie - SCL Tigers 2:0 (0:0, 1:0, 1:0).

Ambri-Piotta - Bern 2:3 (1:0, 1:1, 0:1, 0:1) n.V.

Davos - Zug 3:2 (1:1, 1:1, 1:0).

Genève-Servette - Biel 0:1 (0:0, 0:0, 0:1).

Kloten - Lugano 5:2 (0:1, 5:1, 0:0).

Lausanne - Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 6:3 (2:1, 2:0, 2:2).

ZSC Lions - Fribourg-Gottéron 2:1 (0:1, 1:0, 0:0, 0:0) n.P.

Without convincing, the ZSC Lions won for the 25th time in a row in front of their home crowd, and for the tenth time in the current championship. Vinzenz Rohrer was the match-winner in the 2:1 penalty shootout win against Fribourg-Gottéron. The 20-year-old Austrian equalized in the 30th minute after a mistake by Marcus Sörensen while short-handed to make it 1:1 and was the only scorer in the penalty shootout. ZSC thus took revenge for the 2-0 loss in the first season duel - one of only two defeats in the current championship. Raphael Diaz (14th) scored the 1:0 for Fribourg

Davos continue their winning run

Davos and Zug were two teams with strong form, both having won their previous four games. EVZ managed to come back from a deficit twice, but the visitors had no answer to defender Michael Fora's 2:3 (54.). Matej Stransky's 1:0 (8.) was a short-handed goal. 92 seconds later, Zug's forward Daniel Vozenilek continued his impressive streak. He scored for the eleventh game in a row. The national record is held by former Davos mastermind Lance Nethery, who once scored in 14 consecutive games.

No longer a favorite opponent

The Rapperswil-Jona Lakers won twelve of their last 13 games against Lausanne before this season, but now they also left the ice as losers in the second direct duel in the current championship. Although the LHC fell behind after just 70 seconds with a goal from Malte Strömwall, it wasn't long before Ahti Oksanen (6th) and Janne Kuokkanen (8th) turned the game around with a double strike within 126 seconds. The score was 4:1 after 40 minutes and 6:3 in the end, with Michael Hügli scoring twice for Lausanne. The Lakers suffered their eighth away defeat in a row.

Stampfli shoots Biel into luck late on

Just when the game between Genève-Servette and Biel looked set for overtime, a goal was finally scored. An attempted clearing shot by Geneva's top scorer Teemu Hartikainen landed on Biel's Yanik Burren at the blue line, who crossed to fellow defender Yanick Stampfli, who scored the winner 32 seconds before the final buzzer. While the Seelanders celebrated their eighth win in the last ten home games, Servette lost in front of their home crowd for the fourth time in a row.

Kloten also defeats Lugano at home

Kloten, who continue to amaze, celebrated their seventh win of the season with a 5-2 victory over Lugano in their ninth home game. After the visitors took the lead for the second time in the 25th minute through Michael Joly, the Zurich team struck back with four goals within 10:37 minutes. Kloten led 5:2 in the 37th minute and that was as good as it got. Rafael Meier also scored the 1:1 (22.) in the middle third. Even before the game, there was good news for the hosts' supporters, as the contract with new Finnish coach Lauri Marjamäki was extended until 2026. Meanwhile, Lugano suffered their sixth defeat in the last seven games.

Bern wins thanks to Merelä

When Ambri-Piotta play at home this season, overtime is the order of the day, so to speak. This was the case for the seventh time in the tenth home game. As against Zug on Tuesday, the score was 2:2 against Bern after 60 minutes and once again the visitors came out on top. Waltteri Merelä scored the 3:2 for the SCB after 83 seconds of overtime. Ambri had taken the lead twice in regulation time. The 1:0 was scored by Chris DiDomenico, who had moved from Fribourg to the Leventines on Monday in exchange for Jakob Lilja. Ambri lost at home for the fourth time in a row.

Langnau's goal drought continues

Ajoie recorded its third win in the fifth game since the dismissal of coach Christian Wohlwend with a 2-0 win against the SCL Tigers. Defenseman Arno Nussbaumer put the Jura side ahead in the 26th minute with his third goal of the season, and Jerry Turkulainen secured the win for the hosts with a shot into the empty net 18 seconds before the end. While Ajoie goalie Benjamin Conz celebrated his first shutout of the season thanks to 35 saves, Langnau lost for the third time in a row. They have now been waiting 192:47 minutes to score a goal. Sporting director Julien Vauclair's time as coach at Ajoie is now over again, with Greg Ireland taking over.

