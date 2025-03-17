Patrick Geering celebrates his ZSC winning goal in game 3 against Kloten. Picture: Keystone

The ZSC Lions take a 3-0 lead in the quarterfinal series against cantonal rival Kloten and still need a win to advance to the semifinals. The defending champions win their second home game 1-0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The spectators in the sold-out arena with 12,000 spectators had to wait until the 48th minute before the only goal of the game was scored by ZSC defenseman Patrick Geering after a confusing situation. The referees initially ruled no goal before revising their decision after consulting the video images. Zurich keeper Simon Hrubec celebrated his second shutout in a row after Saturday's 5-0 win thanks to 27 saves. He has only conceded one goal in the three quarter-final games against Kloten.

ZSC thus celebrated its tenth home win in a row in the playoffs, while Kloten lost for the eleventh time in a row. Both in the defeat in the 2014 final against the Lions and in the last playoff appearance in 2016 in the quarter-final against Davos, the Zurich Unterlanders lost 4-0.

ZSC dominated the first period at will, as underlined by the 15:1 shot ratio. In the 6th minute, Kloten goalie Ludovic Waeber deflected a shot by Vinzenz Rohrer onto the post. It was one of numerous top chances for the Lions in the opening period.

In the 27th minute, ZSC defenseman Christian Marti was sent to the showers early with a five-minute penalty after a check to the head of Rafael Meier. But the visitors missed a great opportunity to take the lead. It was clear to see why they had the weakest power play in the league in qualifying.