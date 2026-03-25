Lugano's goalie Niklas Schlegel is beaten four times by ZSC in the third playoff game. Keystone

The ZSC Lions are still unstoppable in the playoffs: The defending champions celebrate an unchallenged 4-0 home win against Lugano and take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 quarter-final series.

Keystone-SDA SDA

While the Lions' first two victories in the series against Lugano were hard-fought, they had everything under control in the third game. The 1:0 (16.) was preceded by a pass of the finest quality from Denis Malgin to Rudolfs Balcers, who laid it across to goalscorer Sven Andrighetto. 142 seconds later, after a good Luganesi chance, Dario Trutmann made it 2-0 after a counterattack. The defender last scored on February 22, 2025, i.e. last season. After 52 seconds in the middle third, Juho Lammikko, who had just come off the penalty bench, increased the lead to 3:0 with a pass from Andrighetto.

The Lions then controlled the game without any major problems and did no more than was necessary. Nevertheless, Justin Sigrist made it 4:0 (51'), while Simon Hrubec celebrated a shutout, as he did in the 3:0 win in the first home game of this quarter-final series. It was the Zurich team's seventh home win in a row against the Bianconeri, with a goal difference of 31:8.

Worries about Andrighetto

Nevertheless, it was not the perfect evening for the home team, as Andrighetto had an unfortunate collision with his teammate Balcers in the 38th minute and did not return to the ice afterwards. If he were to be out for longer, it would be a bitter blow for ZSC.

Sven Andrighetto remains dazed after a collision with teammate Rudolfs Balcers and is unable to continue. Keystone

The two teams are playing against each other for the eighth time in the playoffs. There has never been a "sweep" so far. To make sure that doesn't change, Lugano is doomed to win on Friday.

Telegram:

ZSC Lions - Lugano 4:0 (2:0, 1:0, 1:0)

12'000 spectators (sold out). - SR Tscherrig/Ruprecht, Altmann/Duc. - Goals: 16. Andrighetto (Balcers, Malgin) 1:0. 18. Trutmann (Riedi) 2:0. 21. (20:52) Lammikko (Andrighetto) 3:0. 51. Sigrist (Malgin) 4:0. - Penalties: 5 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Rohrer) plus added time (Rohrer) against ZSC Lions, 3 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Carrick) plus added time (Carrick) against Lugano. - PostFinance top scorers: Andrighetto; Fazzini.

ZSC Lions: Hrubec; Kukan, Lehtonen; Weber, Marti; Trutmann, Geering; Schwendeler; Andrighetto, Malgin, Balcers; Frödén, Lammikko, Hollenstein; Rohrer, Grant, Riedi; Baltisberger, Sigrist, Baechler; Schreiber.

Lugano: Schlegel; Alatalo, Müller; Aebischer, Dahlström; Carrick, Jesper Peltonen; Brian Zanetti; Simion, Thürkauf, Sekac; Fazzini, Sanford, Canonica; Aleksi Peltonen, Kupari, Emanuelsson; Marco Zanetti, Morini, Bertaggia; Tanner.

Remarks: ZSC Lions without Bader (injured) and Sundström (extra foreigner), Lugano without Perlini and Valk (both extra foreigners). 38. Andrighetto out injured.