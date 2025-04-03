The final decision for the ZSC Lions: Justin Sigrist beats HCD goalie Sandro Aeschlimann to make it 4-1. Picture: Keystone

The ZSC Lions take the lead again in the quarter-final series against Davos. They win the third game in front of their home crowd 5:1 thanks to three powerplay goals.

Denis Malgin capitalized on the Lions' third power play of the game to make it 2:1 (24.). In the 44th minute, Derek Grant was again responsible for the 3:1 with a deflection in the power play. It was not clear whether the puck had crossed the goal line, but the referees awarded the goal after a long study of the video images. Sven Andrighetto's 5:1 (54.) was also a goal scored in overtime. The HCD conceded no less than ten two-minute penalties, which says it all. The Lions celebrated their 13th home win in a row in the playoffs in front of 12,000 spectators.

The score was 1:1 at the first break, although the Zurich team had put their stamp on the game - the shot ratio was 13:5 in their favor. The Grisons equalizer in the 16th minute was a curious own goal by Jesper Frödén. Because Andres Ambühl had been called for a penalty, ZSC played with six against five field players and without a goalie. Frödén was standing behind the Davos goal and wanted to play a pass into the slot, but the puck ended up in the orphaned Zurich net. The goal was awarded to Ambühl.

The home team had taken the lead in the 5th minute after a quick counter-attack by defender Dean Kukan. The otherwise strong keeper Sandro Aeschlimann did not look good, allowing himself to be caught between the pads despite having a clear view. In the 14th minute, Joel Henry came close to making it 2:0 with a shot that hit the post.

In the 38th minute, Davos forward Brendan Lemieux was sent to the showers early. The American, known as a roughneck, hit linesman Dominik Altmann in the face while punching Chris Baltisberger. Altmann was unable to finish the game and was replaced by Dominik Schlegel in the final period. Although Lemieux cannot be accused of intent, it will be interesting to see whether this action will result in a suspension.

The fourth game in this series will take place on Saturday in Davos.

Telegram:

ZSC Lions - Davos 5:1 (1:1, 1:0, 3:0)

12'000 spectators. - SR Tscherrig/Stolc (SVK), Altmann/Gnemmi. - Goals: 5. Kukan (Riedi, Grant) 1:0. 16. Ambühl 1:1. 24. Malgin (Andrighetto, Grant/powerplay goal) 2:1. 44. Grant (Malgin, Lehtonen/powerplay goal) 3:1. 49. Sigrist (Henry, Baechler) 4:1. 54. Andrighetto (Lehtonen, Malgin/powerplay goal) 5:1. - Penalties: 5 times 2 minutes against ZSC Lions, 10 times 2 minutes plus playing time (Lemieux) against Davos. - PostFinance top scorers: Frödén; Tambellini.

ZSC Lions: Hrubec; Kukan, Geering; Weber, Marti; Yannick Blaser, Lehtonen; Ustinkov; Andrighetto, Malgin, Balcers; Frödén, Lammikko, Zehnder; Rohrer, Grant, Riedi; Baltisberger, Sigrist, Baechler; Henry.

Davos: Aeschlimann; Andersson, Jung; Fora, Dahlbeck; Guebey, Gross; Van der Kaaij; Stransky, Ryfors, Tambellini; Lemieux, Nussbaumer, Zadina; Ambühl, Egli, Knak; Wieser, Gredig, Parrée; Waidacher.

Remarks: ZSC Lions without Denis Hollenstein, Trutmann (both injured) and Kinnunen (supernumerary foreigner), Davos without Barandun, Corvi, Frehner, Kessler, Nordström (all injured), Honka and McShane (both supernumerary foreigners).