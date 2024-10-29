  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

National League ZSC Lions also win in Geneva ++ Ajoie spring a surprise ++ Lugano beats SCB

SDA

29.10.2024 - 22:19

Still unstoppable: Yannick Zehnder and his teammates from the ZSC Lions
Still unstoppable: Yannick Zehnder and his teammates from the ZSC Lions
Keystone

The ZSC Lions continue to lead the National League with aplomb. The champions also won their away game against Servette 3:1, putting them three points ahead of Lausanne.

29.10.2024, 22:19

29.10.2024, 22:31

Zurich SC celebrated its ninth win from the last ten games. Lausanne have also won six of their last seven games; on Tuesday, the Vaud team defeated EHC Kloten 3-0. HC Davos, who are third in the table, also celebrated their next win against the SCL Tigers with a 3-0 victory.

Ajoie pulled off a surprise. Under interim coach and sporting director Julien Vauclair, the Ajoulots won two of their last three games. A 4:2 home win against the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers was the result.

Like Ajoie, HC Fribourg-Gottéron (4-1 away win in Biel) and Lugano (3-1 away win in Bern) from the bottom half of the table also won their games. Ambri-Piotta led 2-0 against EV Zug until the 38th minute, but were beaten 3-2 after overtime. Zug's top scorer Daniel Vozenilek scored a goal for the tenth game in a row.

Results and standings:

Results: Ajoie - Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 4:2 (2:0, 1:2, 1:0). Ambri-Piotta - Zug 2:3 (2:0, 0:1, 0:1, 0:1) n.V. Bern - Lugano 1:3 (0:2, 1:0, 0:1). Biel - Fribourg-Gottéron 1:4 (1:1, 0:2, 0:1). Davos - SCL Tigers 3:0 (0:0, 1:0, 2:0). Genève-Servette - ZSC Lions 1:3 (1:2, 0:1, 0:0). Lausanne - Kloten 3:0 (1:0, 0:0, 2:0).

SDA

WTA Merida. Jil Teichmann's first WTA quarter-finals in 15 months

WTA MeridaJil Teichmann's first WTA quarter-finals in 15 months

Team meeting missed. Fiala has to sit in the stands against the bottom team - and the Kings lose

Team meeting missedFiala has to sit in the stands against the bottom team - and the Kings lose

Handball. Kriens-Lucerne on course in the European League, Kadetten behind

HandballKriens-Lucerne on course in the European League, Kadetten behind