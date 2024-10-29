Still unstoppable: Yannick Zehnder and his teammates from the ZSC Lions Keystone

The ZSC Lions continue to lead the National League with aplomb. The champions also won their away game against Servette 3:1, putting them three points ahead of Lausanne.

SDA

Zurich SC celebrated its ninth win from the last ten games. Lausanne have also won six of their last seven games; on Tuesday, the Vaud team defeated EHC Kloten 3-0. HC Davos, who are third in the table, also celebrated their next win against the SCL Tigers with a 3-0 victory.

Ajoie pulled off a surprise. Under interim coach and sporting director Julien Vauclair, the Ajoulots won two of their last three games. A 4:2 home win against the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers was the result.

Like Ajoie, HC Fribourg-Gottéron (4-1 away win in Biel) and Lugano (3-1 away win in Bern) from the bottom half of the table also won their games. Ambri-Piotta led 2-0 against EV Zug until the 38th minute, but were beaten 3-2 after overtime. Zug's top scorer Daniel Vozenilek scored a goal for the tenth game in a row.

Results and standings:

Results: Ajoie - Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 4:2 (2:0, 1:2, 1:0). Ambri-Piotta - Zug 2:3 (2:0, 0:1, 0:1, 0:1) n.V. Bern - Lugano 1:3 (0:2, 1:0, 0:1). Biel - Fribourg-Gottéron 1:4 (1:1, 0:2, 0:1). Davos - SCL Tigers 3:0 (0:0, 1:0, 2:0). Genève-Servette - ZSC Lions 1:3 (1:2, 0:1, 0:0). Lausanne - Kloten 3:0 (1:0, 0:0, 2:0).

