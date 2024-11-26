Back at the top: The ZSC Lions are back at the top of the table after their win at the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers. Picture: Keystone

The ZSC Lions regain the lead in the standings from HC Davos after five days. The Zurich team beat the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 4-1 on the Obersee.

SDA

The leaders can already change again on Wednesday. HC Davos, who are not playing on Tuesday, will host HC Ambri-Piotta on Wednesday evening and can regain the top spot in the table with a win.

The ZSC Lions were convincing in Rapperswil: Following away defeats in Lausanne (0:2) and Ajoie (1:2), the Lions scored two goals in the first eleven minutes through Alessandro Segafredo and Denis Malgin.

Tuesday's games were characterized by clear victories: EV Zug beat Kloten, who had won four games in a row, 5-0. EHC Biel, who had lost four games in a row recently, defeated Lausanne 6-1. Lausanne could have regained the lead in the standings with a win in Biel.

The surprise of the day came from the SCL Tigers, who won 5-3 in Lugano. Langnau are currently playing much more efficiently away from home than on home ice. While the Emmentalers are currently losing most of their home games, they have won away from home for the fourth time in the last seven games.

Results and standings:

Tuesday: Biel - Lausanne 6:1 (2:0, 3:1, 1:0). Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - ZSC Lions 1:4 (0:2, 1:0, 0:2). Lugano - SCL Tigers 3:5 (1:1, 0:3, 2:1). Zug - Kloten 5:0 (3:0, 2:0, 0:0).

