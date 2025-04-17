The ZSC Lions increase their lead in the final series to 2-0. Keystone

The ZSC Lions still need two wins to successfully defend their title. They confirmed the break with a 3-2 home win after overtime against Lausanne and lead the final series 2-0.

Jan Arnet

Although Lausanne showed a much improved performance compared to Tuesday's 3-0 loss, the Lions nevertheless celebrated their 15th home win in a row in the playoffs. The Swede Jesper Frödén was responsible for the decision after 61 seconds of overtime following a 3:2 situation. The preparatory work was done by defenseman Yannick Weber. The LHC acted rather naively when conceding this goal.

The 2:2 after 60 minutes was justifiable, even though ZSC had more of the play. The Zurich team had a hard time with the defiant visitors, who took up the fight this time and were much more energetic than two days earlier.

The Lions trailed 1:2 after the first period, although they had taken the lead in the 5th minute. Justin Sigrist took the puck from injured returnee Tim Bozon at the opposing blue line, moved into the middle and caught Lausanne keeper Kevin Pasche between the pads with a durable shot. Lausanne's reply was not long in coming this time. After a misplaced pass by ZSC forward Rudolfs Balcers in his own zone, the visitors established themselves in their opponents' third, whereupon Jason Fuchs scored from an acute angle to make it 1:1 (7'). In the 14th minute, Zurich goalie Simon Hrubec had to admit defeat for a second time, with defender Lukas Frick scoring from close range.

In the 29th minute, ZSC was lucky when Zurich defender Yannick Weber deflected a shot from Bozon onto the post. 71 seconds before the second intermission, however, the Lions' dominance in the middle period (11:3 shots) finally bore fruit. Sven Andrighetto scored the 2:2 - who else. The 32-year-old forward was in the right place after a rebound from Kevin Pasche following a shot by Weber and beat him with a backhand. It was Andrighetto's ninth goal and 22nd point in the current playoffs.

Despite the defeat, the LHC can take some positives from this game. The third game of the final will take place on Saturday in Lausanne.

Telegram

ZSC Lions - Lausanne 3:2 (1:2, 1:0, 0:0, 1:0) n.V.

12'000 spectators (sold out). - SR Kaukokari (FIN)/Piechaczek (GER), Fuchs/Duc. - Goals: 5. Sigrist 1:0. 7. Fuchs (Kahun) 1:1. 14. Frick (Riat, Suomela) 1:2. 39. Andrighetto (Malgin, Christian Marti) 2:2. 63. Frödén (Weber, Grant) 3:2. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against ZSC Lions, 5 times 2 minutes against Lausanne. - PostFinance top scorers: Frödén; Suomela.

ZSC Lions: Hrubec; Kukan, Geering; Weber, Christian Marti; Kinnunen, Lehtonen; Blaser; Andrighetto, Malgin, Balcers; Frödén, Grant, Zehnder; Rohrer, Sigrist, Riedi; Baltisberger, Baechler, Henry; Olsson.

Lausanne: Pasche; Sklenicka, Bayreuther; Glauser, Aurélien Marti; Vouardoux, Frick; Fiedler, Genazzi; Riat, Suomela, Oksanen; Bozon, Jäger, Rochette; Perlini, Kahun, Fuchs; Rüegsegger, Benjamin Bougro, Prassl.

Remarks: ZSC Lions without Hollenstein, Trutmann (both injured) and Lammikko (sick), Lausanne without Hammerer, Heldner, Holdener, Hügli, Kuokkanen, Pajuniemi, Pilut and Raffl (all injured).

Live-Ticker