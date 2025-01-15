The ZSC Lions get the frustration off their chest in Geneva Keystone

For the ZSC Lions, the Champions Hockey League final is within reach. The Zurich team won the semi-final first leg in Geneva 6:1 in the Swiss duel with defending champions Genève-Servette.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a difficult start to the new year following the surprising change of coach, there was no sign of any uncertainty at ZSC that evening. The Swiss champions literally shot the frustration from their souls in the duel with their predecessor. The very first shot was on target. Yannick Zehnder opened Zurich's scoring after just 78 seconds.

After that, ZSC was convincing both defensively and offensively. Mikko Lehtonen made it 3:0 after another lightning start to the middle third. After 36 minutes it was already 6:0, with Rudolfs Balcers scoring twice. It was the Latvian's first goal since breaking his ankle in October.

It was only the second win in six games for the Lions under the leadership of Marco Bayer, who took over shortly before the New Year for Marc Crawford, who had resigned for mental reasons. The new head coach, who is not without controversy in fan circles, also played a direct part in the victory with a successful coach's challenge after Markus Granlund had supposedly equalized Geneva's score at 1:1 in the 10th minute.

In front of just 3781 spectators in the Les Vernets Hall, Servette failed to flip the switch after their recent poor performances in the championship and show their "good" face in the European club competition. The Geneva team repeatedly put itself in trouble through indiscipline and penalties. At least 19-year-old Eric Schneller managed to score the consolation goal in the final third.

However, with a five-goal deficit, the team has a big mortgage for next Tuesday's second leg in Zurich. It will take more than a minor miracle against the home-strong ZSC Lions to reach the final again on February 18 and defend the title there.

Telegram

Genève-Servette - ZSC Lions 1:6 (0:2, 0:4, 1:0)

3781 spectators. - SR Schrader/Jerabek (GER/CZE), Urfer/Stalder (SUI). - Goals: 2. Zehnder (Lammiko) 0:1. 11. Baechler (Kärki, Kukan) 0:2. 22. Lehtonen (Lammiko, Frödén) 0:3. 28. Balcers (Malgin, Andrighetto/Exclusion Praplan) 0:4. 31. Balcers (Grant) 0:5. 36. Grant (Balcers, Andrighetto/exclusion Bertaggia) 0:6. 49. Schneller (Bertaggia, Jacquemet) 1:6. - Penalties: 7 times 2 minutes plus 5 minutes (Miranda) plus added time (Miranda) against Genève-Servette, 3 times 2 minutes against the ZSC Lions.

Genève-Servette: Raanta (28. Mayer); Karrer, Lennström; Vatanen, Chanton; Schneller, Berni; Jacquemet, Le Coultre; Hartikainen, Manninnen, Granlund; Praplan, Pouliot, Timasaschow; Bertaggia, Jooris, Miranda; Bertaggia; Völlmin, Richard, Loosli.

ZSC Lions: Hrubec; Kukan, Geering; Weber, Marti; Kinnunen, Lehtonen; Trutmann; Sigrist, Malgin, Andrighetto; Frödén, Lammikko, Zehnder; Rohrer, Grant, Balcers; Baltisberger, Kärki, Baechler; Olsson.

Remarks: Genève-Servette without Descloux and Hischier; ZSC Lions without Hollenstein (all injured) and Riedi (sick). Goal by Granlund disallowed after coach's challenge (10./offside).