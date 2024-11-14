Lausanne HC storms to the top of the table. Keystone

With a 2-0 win against the ZSC Lions, Lausanne climbs to the top of the National League, ending Zurich's winning streak.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The ZSC Lions suffered their last defeat on October 18 in the Zurich derby against Kloten.

On Thursday evening, the Lions suffered another defeat.

ZSC lost 2-0 to Lausanne and had to relinquish the lead in the standings after 40 days. Show more

Lausanne took over the lead in the National League after beating the ZSC Lions 2-0. This victory marks the first change at the top in 40 days.

The ZSC Lions, who had previously won six games in a row, suffered their third defeat of the season. They suffered their last defeat on October 18 in the Zurich derby against Kloten.

The game between last season's two play-off finalists provided exciting entertainment. Lausanne took a 2-0 lead after just twelve minutes thanks to goals from David Sklenicka and Michael Hügli, a quick reaction that came just two days after a 5-0 defeat to Genève-Servette in the Champions Hockey League.

Despite a 2-0 deficit, which the ZSC Lions had never experienced before this season, and the absence of their top scorer Derek Grant, they showed their strongest phase before the second break. But Lausanne goalkeeper Kevin Pasche remained unassailable and secured his fourth shutout of the season with 32 saves, making him the best in the league.

Lausanne now leads the standings with 40 points, one point ahead of the ZSC Lions, who have played two games less. The Lions' next top-of-the-table game is against HC Davos on Friday, while Lausanne travels to Zug.

Match report and statistics

Lausanne defeated the ZSC Lions 2-0 in front of 9125 spectators. The goals were scored by Sklenicka and Hügli. Both teams received several penalty minutes, with Lausanne receiving five 2-minute penalties and one 10-minute penalty against Glauser, while the ZSC Lions received four 2-minute penalties and one 10-minute penalty against Baltisberger.

Line-ups

Lausanne was without Oksanen, Pilut, Prassl, Raffl and Vouardoux, who were all injured. The ZSC Lions had to make do without Balcers, Graf, Hollenstein (all injured) and Hrubec (extra foreigner). In the final minutes of the game, the Lions took their goalie off the ice to play an extra skater.

Current standings

Lausanne leads with 40 points from 20 games, followed by the ZSC Lions with 39 points from 18 games. They are followed by Davos, Bern and Biel. At the bottom of the table are the SCL Tigers and Ajoie.

