The ZSC Lions are back in the playoff final. The defending champions win Game 6 of the semi-final series against Davos 6:4. Andres Ambühl bids farewell with a goal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Things get exciting again in the final phase - thanks to Andres Ambühl of all people. In his 1322nd game in the top league, the icon scored in the 56th minute to make it 3:6. But it was too late for the big turnaround, and four minutes later his career ended, at least in an HCD dress. However, the 41-year-old from the Sertig valley can still hope to make appearances with the national team.

However, the decision seems to have been made much earlier. In the 27th minute, the Davos ice cathedral is briefly as quiet as a mouse. Then, after Willy Riedi had made it 2-0, the Zurich crowd chanted "Schwiizer Meister" and the Davos fan wall responded with "Rekordmeister". The past may belong to the Grisons, but in the present the Lions are the measure of all things in Swiss ice hockey.

ZSC Lions masterful for long stretches

After two uninspired performances in Davos, the Zurich team showed its home face for the first time away from home on Thursday evening - and it was masterful. This time, the Lions were ready from the start and literally crushed the home team in the first period with 12:3 shots on goal. The 1:0 by top scorer Jesper Fröden after a magisterial pass from the outstanding Sven Andrighetto in overtime is too little reward.

However, the game was by no means decided with the 0:2, as HCD went down with flying colors and contributed to an attractive game. Their top scorer Adam Tambellini, so brilliant in the quarter-finals against Zug, reduces the deficit to 1:2 with his first goal in the semi-final, and after Denis Malgin's 1:3 (in the second powerplay) Valentin Nussbaumer works the puck into the net to make it 2:3 (38.).

Tambellini's bad luck

For a moment, the ZSC Lions show their away face and allow themselves to be unsettled a little too quickly. Rudolfs Balcers calmed the nerves again with the 4:2 after only 67 seconds of the final period, and Malgin once again ensured a preliminary decision in the 46th minute. Both goals came too easily from quick counter-attacks and against an exposed defense.

In the end, the Zurich team were too stable for the combative Davos team, who had taken a big step forward in their second year under head coach Josh Holden. Unfortunately, Tambellini injured his head with an (unpunished and probably unintentional) cross-check during his goal in the middle third, disappeared straight into the dressing room and never returned.