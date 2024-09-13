The ZSC Lions players are happy about the 1:1. Picture: Keystone

After two 4-1 victories, the ZSC Lions also win their first home game in the current Champions Hockey League. They turn a 1:2 into a 3:2 against the Straubing Tigers in the last five minutes.

SDA

The Lions fell behind twice against the Germans, who had also decided the first two games in their favor. After Danjo Leonhardt (31) made it 1:2, it took until the 56th minute before Vinzenz Rohrer equalized for the second time with a deflection in front of 3637 spectators. Finnish defenseman Mikko Lehtonen scored the winner 86 seconds before the end after his compatriot Juho Lammikko had won a face-off.

ZSC had a prompt response to Justin Braun's 0:1 goal (8th) on the power play. Sven Andrighetto made it 1:1 just under four minutes later, when he beat the visitors' keeper Zane McIntyre superbly. However, the home team came up short in the first two periods, managing just 14 shots on goal (26 in total).

The Lions are the only team apart from Sweden's Färjestad to have maximum points after three preliminary round games. The chances of qualifying for the round of 16 are therefore very good. The first 16 of the 24 teams reach these. ZSC's next opponent is Salzburg at home on Sunday.

SDA