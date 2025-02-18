The ZSC Lions win the Champions Hockey League for the second time since 2009. KEYSTONE

The bucket stays in Switzerland! After Geneva last season, ZSC also wins the Champions Hockey League final in its own stadium. Sven Andrighetto leads his team to a 2:1 victory against the Swedes from Färjestad with a brace.

Andreas Lunghi

It was all set in Zurich-Altstetten for the promised ice hockey treat between the two strongest teams in Europe at the moment. The arena was sold out with 12,000 spectators, the play-off atmosphere was in the air, and even ZSC goalkeeping legend Ari "Sulo" Sulander had made the trip from Finland. The Finn, who had sensationally jinxed the Lions to the title in the previous competition in 2009, presented the silver winner's trophy to the crowd before the start of the game, before taking his own seat in the stands in the presence of numerous former teammates.

Double Andrighetto and luck on the post

The ZSC heroes from earlier days saw a lively start with a ZSC that created some good chances. But Geering (3rd), Balcers (6th), Frödén (7th) and Grant (14th) all failed to score. And with Simon Hrubec in the ZSC goal showing his usual confidence on the visitors' shots, many expected the opening period to end goalless.

But then Sven Andrighetto struck for the first time. The Champions Hockey League's top scorer caught the visiting Canadian goalie Maxime Lagacé between the legs with a backhand shot a good two minutes before the first break. Shortly after half-time, the former KHL and NHL forward proved his class again when he scored his tenth goal of the current Champions League campaign to make it 2:0 with a direct shot after a cross-ice pass from Rudolf Balcers, thus calming the nerves of the Zurich supporters somewhat.

Färjestad were on an equal footing and were closer to the equalizer than ZSC were to the second goal. But luck was not on the side of the Swedes, who hit the post three times - in the 24th, 34th and 46th minute - and were even able to play almost a minute and a half in double overtime at the end of the second period. Per Aslund then scored the 1:2 equalizer on the power play with just under nine minutes remaining. ZSC then had to endure anxious minutes after another penalty before the much-acclaimed victory was secured.

Andrighetto MVP

The 31-year-old, who scored his ninth and tenth goals of the current campaign in Tuesday night's 2-1 win over Färjestad, is the first Swiss player to receive this honor.

Last year, Servette defender Sami Vatanen was the MVP of the European season.

No free night - party anyway?

The Swiss champions' title win is highly regarded in sporting terms, and it is well deserved. The Zurich team lost only one of 13 games. In the knockout phase, they outclassed Spengler Cup finalists Straubing 7:1, overcame a 0:3 deficit against German champions Eisbären Berlin in both the first and second legs and eliminated defending champions Geneva-Servette in the semi-final with an aggregate score of 9:4.

However, there was no free night in the city of Zurich as there was for the tenth championship title last April. However, Peter Zahner, CEO of the ZSC Lions, assured in advance that the arena would remain open as long as there were visitors. It is doubtful whether the team will be celebrating late into the night, as the ZSC faces a tough final spurt in the qualifying round of the domestic championship. Starting on Saturday, the Zurich team has to play five games in just eight days, a challenge that requires full concentration.