EV Zug gave Sparta Prague no chance in the first leg of the round of 16. Keystone

EV Zug gives itself a clear option for the quarter-finals of the Champions Hockey League in the first leg. The team from central Switzerland won 6:0 at home against Sparta Prague.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the first twelve minutes, Zug literally ran over last season's Czech Extraliga qualification winners. Grégory Hofmann, Dominik Kubalik in overtime, Mike Künzle and Sean Lindemann gave them an already reassuring 4:0 lead. Sparta Prague did not recover from this.

The clear victory could not have been expected in this form. The Prague side had impressed in the league phase, winning five out of six games and conceding just nine goals. Now goalie Josef Korenar, who had celebrated a shutout with the national team against Switzerland on Sunday (4:0), had to make six saves. Leonardo Genoni only had to fend off 16 shots for his shutout.

Should Zug not squander their excellent starting position next Tuesday, their probable quarter-final opponent in December would be Lukko Rauma. The Finns won 3:2 at Storhamar in Norway.