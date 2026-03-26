EV Zug sends a sign of life with its first playoff win after eleven defeats. Keystone

Davos misses its first chance to reach the playoff semi-finals. The confident qualification winners lose 2:5 in Zug and still lead 3:1 in the quarter-final series.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 2-0 defeat in the first home game in this series against Davos, Zug missed many chances, this time they took the lead after 33 seconds through Andreas Wingerli with the first shot. It was the prelude to a furious opening period for the hosts. Tomas Tatar put the puck in the net in the 10th minute to make it 2:0, and Gregory Hofmann increased the lead to 3:0 just over four minutes later - he scored from the air. In the 16th minute, the eye-catching Wingerli narrowly missed making it 4:0, which would have been deserved.

Nevertheless, things got exciting again. Davos' top scorer Matej Stransky, who is leaving the club at the end of the season to return to the Czech Republic, reduced the deficit to 1:3 virtually out of nowhere in the 26th minute with his 30th goal of the current championship. In the 35th minute, Simon Ryfors took advantage of his team's second power play of the game to make it 2:3. The Swede is in top form. It was his fourth goal and seventh point in these playoffs.

The game seemed to be tipping over. But then the EVZ had the luck they needed: Lukas Bengtsson hit teammate Sven Senteler and the puck went into the net via HCD defender Michael Fora. With this goal, the momentum returned; Wingerli made everything clear with his second goal of the evening to make it 5:2 (50').

It was Zug's first win in the playoffs after eleven defeats. On Saturday, Davos will have their second opportunity to qualify for the semi-finals in front of a home crowd.

Telegram:

Zug - Davos 5:2 (3:0, 0:2, 2:0)

7450 spectators. - SR Borga/Stricker, Schlegel/Bachelut. - Goals: 1. (0:33) Wingerli (Bengtsson) 1:0. 10. Tatar 2:0. 14. Hofmann (Kovar, Tobias Geisser) 3:0. 26. Stransky (Andersson, Lemieux) 3:1. 35. Ryfors (Frehner, Andersson/powerplay goal) 3:2. 47. Senteler (Bengtsson/powerplay goal) 4:2. 50. Wingerli (Bengtsson) 5:2. - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes each. - PostFinance top scorers: Hofmann; Stransky.

Zug: Genoni; Bengtsson, Tobias Geisser; Diaz, Sklenicka; Riva, Stadler; Guerra; Wingerli, Kovar, Hofmann; Künzle, Senteler, Vozenilek; Lindemann, Leuenberger, Eggenberger; Truog, Tatar, Herzog; Wey.

Davos: Aeschlimann; Frick, Dahlbeck; Andersson, Jung; Fora, Barandun; Gross; Zadina, Asplund, Lemieux; Waidacher, Ryfors, Frehner; Stransky, Nussbaumer, Kessler; Knak, Egli, Parrée; Aebli.

Remarks: Zug without Balestra, Martschini, Schlumpf (all injured), Kubalik and Lilja (both overage foreigners), Davos without Gredig, Hollenstein (both injured), Claesson and Taponen (both overage foreigners).