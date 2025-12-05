Zug's top scorer Dominik Kubalik has to congratulate the SCL Tigers players on their victory in their third meeting this season. Keystone

The SCL Tigers remain an insurmountable hurdle for Zug this season and for Kloten, Lugano is once again not worth the trip. These are the facts from Friday's National League games.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No win for Zug against the Tigers again

EV Zug also fails to score against the SCL Tigers at the third attempt this season. Coach Michael Liniger's team went into the national team break with a 3-1 defeat in Langnau. Jérôme Bachofner scored the winning goal for the Emmental side in the 49th minute. The Tigers travel to the paw derby in Bern on Saturday with plenty of self-confidence.

ZSC crushes the leaders

For the ZSC Lions, on the other hand, it's finally enough for their first win in the third season duel with HC Davos. The Zurich team literally put a stranglehold on the leaders in their home stadium at times, turning around a 0:1 deficit, but still had to go into overtime after a late equalizer by Yannick Frehner in the 59th minute. Despite a great chance from Sven Andrighetto in overtime, the champions only secured the extra point and thus their first home win in three weeks in a penalty shoot-out. While Vinzenz Rohrer and Jesper Frödén scored for Zurich, only Simon Ryfors was successful for Davos.

No third triple win for Ajoie

Three wins in a row is a rarity for Ajoie in the National League. In the fifth season since their promotion, the Jura side had the chance to achieve this feat for only the third time in Friday's home game against Fribourg-Gottéron. However, after narrow victories against Kloten (3:2) and Zug (3:2 n. P.), the league's perennial bottom team once again fell off track. Although Cole Cormier reduced the deficit to 1:2 shortly after half-time, Fribourg's top scorer Marcus Sörensen (on the power play) immediately before and his teammate Nathan Marchon immediately after the second intermission quickly put things right again with their goals. In the end, the visitors won 5:1.

Biel wins after shorthander premiere

Biel has the worst shorthanded play in the league. For once, however, the Seelanders even took advantage of one of their own penalties. In the away game against the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, captain Gaëtan Haas tied the game at 2-2 in the 37th minute with Biel's first shorthander of the season. As no further goals were scored after that, the game had to be decided in a penalty shoot-out. There, the Lakers once again took a 2-0 lead, but in the end the visitors were the ones to celebrate. Man of the match was Biel's goalkeeper Luis Janett, who stood in superbly for regular goalie Harri Säteri.

Lugano is not worth the trip for Kloten

Kloten's slump in form continues. The 1:4 loss in Lugano was the sixth defeat in the seventh game since the national team break at the beginning of November and the fourth in a row. Lugano led 2:0 after ten minutes and 3:0 after Jesper Peltonen's underpaid goal in the 39th minute. The Resega thus remains a bad place for Kloten. The five-time Swiss champions have only won one of eight games in Lugano's stadium since their promotion. This victory was more than three years ago.

Telegrams:

Davos - ZSC Lions 2:3 (1:1, 0:1, 1:0, 0:0) n.P.

6547 spectators. - SR Gerber/Wiegand, Obwegeser/Nater. - Goals: 15 Corvi (Fora) 1:0. 19 Frödén (Andrighetto, Grant) 1:1. 36 Grant (Lehtonen, Frödén/powerplay goal) 1:2. 59 Frehner 2:2. - Penalty shoot-out: Andrighetto -, Zadina -; Rohrer 0:1, Kessler -; Aberg -, Stransky -; Riedi -, Tambellini -; Grant -, Ryfors 1:1; Zadina -, Rohrer -; Ryfors -, Frödén 1:2. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Davos, 4 times 2 minutes against ZSC Lions. - PostFinance top scorers: Stransky; Aberg.

Davos: Luca Hollenstein; Fora, Dahlbeck; Guebey, Frick; Gross, Jung; Minder; Frehner, Ryfors, Tambellini; Stransky, Corvi, Lemieux; Kessler, Egli, Zadina; Knak, Waidacher, Nussbaumer; Parrée.

ZSC Lions: Hrubec; Weber, Kukan; Lehtonen, Marti; Trutmann, Geering; Schwendeler; Frödén, Grant, Andrighetto; Aberg, Sigrist, Gruber; Rohrer, Baechler, Riedi; Baltisberger, Andreoff, Bader; Segafredo.

Remarks: Davos without Andersson, Asplund and Barandun (all injured), ZSC Lions without Balcers, Denis Hollenstein and Malgin (all injured).

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Biel 2:3 (1:0, 1:2, 0:0, 0:0) n.P.

4722 spectators. - SR Hebeisen/Arpagaus, Bichsel/Gurtner. - Goals: 11. Dünner 1:0. 24. Lammer (Wetter) 2:0. 34. Fabio Hofer (Sylvegard, Hultström/powerplay goal) 2:1. 36. Haas (underpaid goal!) 2:2. - Penalty shootout: Strömwall 1:0, Huuhtanen -; Wetter 2:0, Haas -; Graf -, Andersson -; Maillet -, Sylvegard 2:1; Moy -, Rajala 2:2; Sylvegard 2:3, Strömwall -. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes each. - PostFinance top scorers: Strömwall; Fabio Hofer.

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers: Nyffeler; Bisig, Maier; Kellenberger, Larsson; Henauer, Jelovac; Flütsch; Wetter, Dünner, Lammer; Moy, Rask, Zangger; Strömwall, Maillet, Fritz; Valentin Hofer, Taibel, Graf; Hornecker.

Biel: Janett; Hultström, Zryd; Burren, Blessing; Dionicio, Stampfli; Grossmann; Sallinen, Haas, Rajala; Sylvegard, Andersson, Fabio Hofer; Huuhtanen, Cajka, Kneubuehler; Cattin, Neuenschwander, Sablatnig; Christen.

Remarks: Rapperswil-Jona Lakers without Albrecht, Capaul, Dufner, Jensen, Pilut and Quinn (all injured), Biel without Müller (injured) and Säteri (supernumerary foreigner).

Ajoie - Fribourg-Gottéron 1:5 (0:0, 1:3, 0:2)

5195 spectators. - SR Kaukokari (FIN)/Hungerbühler, Gnemmi/Humair. - Goals: 25. Glauser (Schmid) 0:1. 31. Kapla (Borgström, Biasca) 0:2. 34. Cormier (Christe) 1:2. 39. Sörensen (Borgström, Kapla/at 5-on-3) 1:3. 42. Marchon (Sprunger, Johnson) 1:4. 59. Biasca 1:5 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 4 times 2 minutes against Ajoie, 5 times 2 minutes against Fribourg-Gottéron. - PostFinance top scorers: Honka; Sörensen.

Ajoie: Keller; Christe, Honka; Fischer, Fey; Pilet, Berthoud; Nussbaumer; Turkulainen, Devos, Nättinen; Wick, Gauthier, Mottet; Pedretti, Bellemare, Bozon; Robin, Romanenghi, Cormier; Sopa.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Galley; Glauser, Streule; Johnson, Nemeth; Rathgeb, Kapla; Seiler; Sörensen, De la Rose, Schmid; Bertschy, Borgström, Biasca; Sprunger, Walser, Marchon; Etter, Dorthe, Rau; Gerber.

Remarks: Ajoie without Cavalleri, Garessus, Patenaude, Schmutz, Thiry (all injured), Friman and Hazen (both overage), Fribourg-Gottéron without Berra (sick), Nicolet and Wallmark (both injured). Ajoie without a goalkeeper from 56:59 to 58:14.

Lugano - Kloten 4:1 (2:0, 1:1, 1:0)

5125 spectators. - SR Piechaczek (GER)/Brander (FIN), Cattaneo/Bachelut. - Goals: 3. Morini (Aleksi Peltonen) 1:0. 11. Sanford (Fazzini) 2:0. 39. (38:11) Jesper Peltonen (Aleksi Peltonen/underpaid goal!) 3:0. 40. (39:30) Meyer 3:1. 60. (59:42) Alatalo (Sanford, Fazzini/power play goal) 4:1 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Lugano, 3 times 2 minutes against Kloten. - PostFinance top scorers: Sanford; Leino.

Lugano: Schlegel; Alatalo, Müller; Aebischer, Dahlström; Carrick, Jesper Peltonen; Brian Zanetti; Simion, Thürkauf, Emanuelsson; Fazzini, Sanford, Canonica; Tanner, Sgarbossa, Sekac; Marco Zanetti, Morini, Aleksi Peltonen.

Kloten: Waeber; Delémont, Lindroth; Wolf, Klok; Profico, Steiner; Kellenberger; Meyer, Gignac, Puhakka; Simic, Leino, Morley; Derungs, Diem, Schreiber; Weibel, Schäppi, Rafael Meier; Smirnovs.

Remarks: Lugano without Bertaggia, Kupari, Perlini (all injured), Kloten without Simon Meier and Ramel (both injured). Kloten without a goalkeeper from 58:39 to 59:22 and from 59:34.

SCL Tigers - Zug 3:1 (1:0, 0:1, 2:0)

5575 spectators. - SR Ruprecht/Stolc (SVK), Altmann/Steenstra (CAN). - Goals: 18th Rohrbach (Pesonen) 1:0. 28th Hofmann (Vozenilek, Wingerli) 1:1. 49th Bachofner (Erni, Salzgeber) 2:1. 60th (59:28) Petersson (Mäenalanen) 3:1 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against SCL Tigers, 4 times 2 minutes against Zug. - PostFinance top scorers: Petersson; Kubalik.

SCL Tigers: Meyer; Meier, Riikola; Kinnunen, Erni; Lehmann, Baltisberger; Paschoud; Petersson, Björninen, Mäenalanen; Rohrbach, Flavio Schmutz, Pesonen; Julian Schmutz, Salzgeber, Bachofner; Allenspach, Felcman, Lapinskis; Fahrni.

Zug: Genoni; Bengtsson, Stadler; Schlumpf, Tobias Geisser; Sklenicka, Riva; Balestra; Herzog, Senteler, Vozenilek; Künzle, Wingerli, Hofmann; Lindemann, Kovar, Kubalik; Wey, Leuenberger, Antenen.

Remarks: Zug without Diaz, Eggenberger, Guerra, Martschini, Moret and Tatar (all injured). Zug without a goalkeeper from 58:12 to 59:28.