Zug's champion hero Ivana Wey surrounded by teammates. Keystone

The women of EV Zug are Swiss champions. They also win the third game of the playoff final series against SC Bern and successfully take revenge.

Keystone-SDA SDA

EV Zug is once again number 1 in Swiss women's ice hockey. With a 6:3 victory in the third game of the best-of-five series against the dethroned defending champions SC Bern, the Zug team completed the sweep in the playoff final. In front of 3,824 spectators, the qualification winners left no doubt in their own arena and took impressive revenge for last year's defeat in the final. At the same time, head coach Daniela Diaz's team also clinched the double two months after winning the cup.

It was already clear in the qualifiers that the title would only be won by Zug, which they dominated with a 20-point lead over the SCB. While the EVZ had to learn the hard way last year as a promoted team and lost the final series against the SCB outright with a 0:3 victory, this time the central Swiss team performed with the serenity of a favorite.

Olympic heroine Wey shines with a hat-trick

In the third game of the final, Zug took an early 3:0 lead into the first break to set the course for victory - and thus the title. Although the Bernese came back to 2:4 and 3:5 after trailing 4:0, Zug's success was no longer seriously threatened.

Ivana Wey emerged as the champion heroine with three goals and an assist. A month ago, the 20-year-old provided the decisive pass for the winning goal in the bronze medal match at the Olympic Games in Milan. Now Wey is transferring to Northeastern University in Boston.

Coronation of a showcase project

For the EVZ women, it is the fifth championship title in the club's history after 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2005 - and the provisional crowning glory of a project that was relaunched only three years ago with the return to the game. Since then, the club has been regarded as a model for professionalization in women's ice hockey throughout the country. By winning the championship and cup double, the Zug women have now proven that they are the new power in Swiss ice hockey.