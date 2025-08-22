In New York, Alexander Zverev is asked about his statements about loneliness and mental problems at Wimbledon. The world number three explains what step he has taken. (archive picture) Keystone

Tennis star Alexander Zverev has accepted professional help after his unusually open words in Wimbledon about mental problems. "It's a process. It's not over in a week or two," said the 28-year-old at the US Open in New York.

"I think it's something you have to work on over several years," explained the Hamburg native. "That's what I'm doing." When asked what kind of help he accepts, the world number three did not answer. "I feel much better," he said. He was on the right track. "I really enjoyed being back on the tennis court."

After his first-round exit at Wimbledon, Zverev had reported that he was mentally in a hole and that it was difficult for him to find joy outside of the tennis court.

The people in the team? "Super"

He spoke of a feeling of loneliness in his life and a lack of motivation on and off the court. He may need therapy for the first time in his life. He also announced that something had to change in his life, which didn't necessarily have anything to do with tennis.

"At the end of the day, I also had to look after myself a bit," said Zverev in New York. The time after Wimbledon had done him "a lot of good". "I went on vacation, was completely away from tennis, didn't play tennis, didn't train." He spent a lot of time with friends and flew to Mallorca "fresh again" to prepare.

After his break, the Australian Open finalist trained at the academy of former world number one Rafael Nadal on Mallorca, but a long-term collaboration with his uncle Toni did not materialize at first.

In New York, Zverev will once again be accompanied by his father Alexander Zverev senior and his brother Mischa. The people around him are "super", he said.

Zverev speculates: Painkillers the reason for Cincinnati problems?

Zverev was unable to say exactly what was behind the physical problems he had at the recent tournament in Cincinnati. A blood count showed that his values were actually okay. "I don't know exactly. I think I took too many painkillers and maybe that made me feel a bit sick, I've had back pain the last few weeks."

Zverev is the great hope in the German squad in New York. The German number one was drawn to play Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in the opening round.