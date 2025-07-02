Disgrace at Wimbledon Zverev admits to mental problems: "I feel very, very alone in life"

Alexander Zverev is going through difficult times - on and off the tennis court. Picture: Keystone

Alexander Zverev fails in the opening round at Wimbledon against world number 72 and then admits that he is struggling with serious mental problems.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alexander Zverev surprisingly fails in the first round at Wimbledon against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech. The German loses the five-set thriller 6:7, 7:6, 3:6, 7:6, 4:6 after almost five hours of play.

After the match, Zverev makes a dejected impression and admits at the press conference: "I have mental problems."

As the German makes clear, he is not only lacking joy on the court, but also off it. Show more

Shortly before the start of the tournament in Wimbledon, Alexander Zverev exudes a lot of confidence. "I think people forget that I'm still world number 3," says the German at a media conference. And: "I'm looking forward to this tournament. I think I can play well here."

Who would have thought that Zverev would be back in front of the media three days later to explain his disastrous opening defeat to Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, the world number 72? Probably least of all the 28-year-old himself.

"I've never felt so empty"

Zverev appeared at the media conference after losing the five-set thriller in a correspondingly dejected mood. "I have to get back the joy that I lost. I don't think tennis is my problem at the moment, it's a life thing. I've never felt so empty. I'm simply missing the joy in everything I do," Zverev reveals.

He is looking for joy in life, especially off the tennis court. "I need to find myself again and understand which people bring me joy and what I enjoy and what motivates me. That's the number one task for me at the age of 28. But I don't have any answers at the moment," says Zverev. "I generally feel very, very alone in life at the moment and very lonely, which is not a nice feeling."

Win-derknech stuns on Centre Court ✨



The Frenchman takes down No.3 seed in a marathon match, winning 7-6(3), 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4 in 4 hours and 40 minutes 🇫🇷#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Q8sP7S5pN2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2025

The lack of motivation

Zverev is currently experiencing a similar situation on the tennis court. "It's strange, I sometimes feel very alone out there. I have mental problems," admits the German. "I'm trying to find ways to get out of this hole somehow, but I always end up in it again."

As a result, Zverev lacks motivation in the decisive moments. "At 5:5 in the tiebreak, I'm serving at 219 km/h. If I make the point, ok - if I double fault, it doesn't matter. I've never felt that before," he makes an example and adds: "Even when I win, like in Stuttgart or Halle, it's not necessarily the feeling I used to have when I was overjoyed and motivated to keep going."

It is precisely this feeling that he currently lacks. "I still feel like one of the best players in the world," says Zverev and emphasizes: "However, it's not about tennis for me at the moment. I have to get myself unstuck first."

