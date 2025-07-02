Disgrace at Wimbledon Zverev admits to mental problems: "I feel very, very alone in life"
Alexander Zverev fails in the opening round at Wimbledon against world number 72 and then admits that he is struggling with serious mental problems.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Alexander Zverev surprisingly fails in the first round at Wimbledon against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech. The German loses the five-set thriller 6:7, 7:6, 3:6, 7:6, 4:6 after almost five hours of play.
- After the match, Zverev makes a dejected impression and admits at the press conference: "I have mental problems."
- As the German makes clear, he is not only lacking joy on the court, but also off it.
Shortly before the start of the tournament in Wimbledon, Alexander Zverev exudes a lot of confidence. "I think people forget that I'm still world number 3," says the German at a media conference. And: "I'm looking forward to this tournament. I think I can play well here."
Who would have thought that Zverev would be back in front of the media three days later to explain his disastrous opening defeat to Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, the world number 72? Probably least of all the 28-year-old himself.
"I've never felt so empty"
Zverev appeared at the media conference after losing the five-set thriller in a correspondingly dejected mood. "I have to get back the joy that I lost. I don't think tennis is my problem at the moment, it's a life thing. I've never felt so empty. I'm simply missing the joy in everything I do," Zverev reveals.
He is looking for joy in life, especially off the tennis court. "I need to find myself again and understand which people bring me joy and what I enjoy and what motivates me. That's the number one task for me at the age of 28. But I don't have any answers at the moment," says Zverev. "I generally feel very, very alone in life at the moment and very lonely, which is not a nice feeling."
The lack of motivation
Zverev is currently experiencing a similar situation on the tennis court. "It's strange, I sometimes feel very alone out there. I have mental problems," admits the German. "I'm trying to find ways to get out of this hole somehow, but I always end up in it again."
As a result, Zverev lacks motivation in the decisive moments. "At 5:5 in the tiebreak, I'm serving at 219 km/h. If I make the point, ok - if I double fault, it doesn't matter. I've never felt that before," he makes an example and adds: "Even when I win, like in Stuttgart or Halle, it's not necessarily the feeling I used to have when I was overjoyed and motivated to keep going."
It is precisely this feeling that he currently lacks. "I still feel like one of the best players in the world," says Zverev and emphasizes: "However, it's not about tennis for me at the moment. I have to get myself unstuck first."
Do you or does someone you know have a mental illness? You can find help here:
- Pro Mente Sana, phone 0848 800 858
- Kinderseele Schweiz, counseling for mentally distressed parents and their relatives
- Postpartum Depression Association, telephone 044 720 25 55
- Angehörige.ch, advice and contact points
- VASK, regional associations for relatives
- Swiss Self-Help Foundation, coordination and service center for regional self-help centers
- Pro Juventute, advice for children and young people, telephone 147
- Dargebotene Hand, worry hotline, telephone 143
- Anxiety and Panic Help Switzerland, phone 0848 801 109