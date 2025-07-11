Alexander Zverev cancels his participation in the Swiss Open in Gstaad at short notice Keystone

Hard blow for next week's ATP tournament in Gstaad: the supposed figurehead Alexander Zverev canceled his participation "for personal reasons" one day before the draw.

Matteo Berrettini, the defending champion and two-time Swiss Open winner, will also be missing. The Italian does not yet feel fit enough after an injury.

Other wildcards have been announced. In addition to Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Stricker, another Swiss player, Jérôme Kym from Aargau, has received an invitation. In addition, Henry Bernet, the junior winner of the Australian Open, will be able to compete in the qualifiers from Saturday.