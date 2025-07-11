  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Two major withdrawals Zverev and Berrettini not in Gstaad

SDA

11.7.2025 - 09:56

Alexander Zverev cancels his participation in the Swiss Open in Gstaad at short notice
Alexander Zverev cancels his participation in the Swiss Open in Gstaad at short notice
Keystone

Hard blow for next week's ATP tournament in Gstaad: the supposed figurehead Alexander Zverev canceled his participation "for personal reasons" one day before the draw.

Keystone-SDA

11.07.2025, 09:56

11.07.2025, 09:57

Matteo Berrettini, the defending champion and two-time Swiss Open winner, will also be missing. The Italian does not yet feel fit enough after an injury.

Other wildcards have been announced. In addition to Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Stricker, another Swiss player, Jérôme Kym from Aargau, has received an invitation. In addition, Henry Bernet, the junior winner of the Australian Open, will be able to compete in the qualifiers from Saturday.

More from the department

Tour de France. Second stage win: Pogacar reclaims the maillot jaune

Tour de FranceSecond stage win: Pogacar reclaims the maillot jaune

Wimbledon ticker. Alcaraz beats Fritz to reach the final for the third time in a row ++ Djokovic meets Sinner

Wimbledon tickerAlcaraz beats Fritz to reach the final for the third time in a row ++ Djokovic meets Sinner

Swinging. Giger meets Lüscher at the start

SwingingGiger meets Lüscher at the start