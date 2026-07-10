French Open champion Alexander Zverev defeated British dark horse Arthur Fery without dropping a set. The German has thus advanced to his first Wimbledon final, where he will face either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic.

Alexander Zverev could become the first German to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon since Michael Stich in 1991. The tennis star confidently overcame his semifinal challenge in London against British underdog Arthur Fery—who was ultimately clearly outclassed—with a 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-4 victory. Zverev thus advanced to the final of the famous grass-court classic for the first time.

After some initial struggles, the French Open champion impressed with his powerful serve, his baseline power, and his confidence, turning the match into a one-sided affair starting in the second set.

As a result, Germany’s top tennis player became a spoilsport for the countless British fans among the approximately 15,000 spectators, dampening their enthusiasm. The 29-year-old now has a chance to win his second Grand Slam title in five weeks, after triumphing in Paris on June 7.

The opponent in the final is a top star

With a masterful performance in Sunday’s final (5:00 p.m.), Zverev would become only the third German to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon in the professional era since 1968—joining Boris Becker (1985, 1986, 1989) and Stich. The task in the final, however, is likely to be much more difficult. In Paris, the German No. 1 celebrated his first Grand Slam triumph against the Italian Flavio Cobolli. Now he has to face one of the top stars.

Following Zverev's match, defending champion Jannik Sinner of Italy and record Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia will face off in a highly anticipated semifinal to determine the second finalist.

By reaching the final, Zverev adds another highlight to his outstanding Grand Slam season, following his semifinal appearance at the Australian Open and his French Open triumph. The Hamburg native had already dispelled doubts about whether he would ever win a Grand Slam in Paris. Will he remain a one-hit wonder? He could put that question to rest on Sunday. Either way, Zverev will overtake the injured Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the world tennis rankings on Monday, climbing from third to second place.

The referee's request: "If possible," please don't be so loud

At the start, the crowd cheered Fery on frenetically and didn’t hold back when the German committed a double fault. Zverev gave up the break that had put him up 3–1, and the spectators roared and leaped to their feet in the early stages of the first set. The umpire asked the crowd to refrain from making noise during rallies “if possible.”

Zverev initially had trouble adjusting to changes in pace and his opponent’s style of play. The favorite started off making more errors than the player currently ranked 114th in the world, who is writing a fairy-tale story. Having grown up not far from the All England Club and attended school in Wimbledon, Fery was able to stay at home during the tournament. He became the first wild-card entrant in a quarter-century to reach the semifinals.

Zverev in Control After Winning the Set

“That’s a wonderful story, of course. But I have to focus on myself,” said Zverev, who was already accustomed to the semifinal stage at a Grand Slam. The first set went to a tiebreak, which Zverev won to love. Given how decisive that moment was, the spectators lost their enthusiasm.

With the set lead behind him, the 2021 Tokyo Olympic champion clearly controlled the match and put Fery under increasing pressure. His pace was too much for the underdog, and there was no longer any doubt about the outcome of the semifinal. Zverev thus joined Stich and Becker as German men’s finalists in the professional era since 1968, as well as Gottfried Von Cramm (1935–37) and Wilhelm Bungert (1967) in the tournament’s history.