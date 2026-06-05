Celebrating winning a point: Alexander Zverev. Picture: Thibault Camus/AP/dpa

Alexander Zverev plays his fourth Grand Slam final at the French Open on Sunday.

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The 29-year-old German beat the Czech Jakub Mensik 7:5, 6:2, 3:6, 6:3 and will face Matteo Arnaldi or Flavio Cobolli in the final.

Zverev's long-awaited first tournament win at a major has come a little closer once again. The world number three from Hamburg only lost his focus in the duel with the young Jakub Mensik (ATP 27) in the third set. After the Czech had his neck treated for a few minutes, the favorite suddenly made more and more mistakes. Mensik managed his only break and reduced the gap in the sets.

However, there was still a lot missing to turn things around. The teenager was no longer in full possession of his strength after some tough matches in the last few days. He quickly fell behind 0:3 in the fourth set. All in all, Zverev put in a remarkably composed performance on Court Philippe-Chatrier. There was no sign of the nervousness that had repeatedly thwarted him on the biggest stages in the past. After three hours, he served for the match and easily won his final service game.

The Olympic champion from Tokyo 2021 is just one win away from a major triumph for the fourth time and the starting position ahead of the final is more promising than ever due to the early withdrawal of Jannik Sinner and the absence of Carlos Alcaraz through injury. This is the first time he has reached a Grand Slam final as a higher-ranked player: in 2020 he lost to Austrian Dominic Thiem at the US Open after leading in two sets, in 2024 he also lost to Carlos Alcaraz over the full distance at the French Open and in 2025 he had no chance against Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open.

Zverev's opponent in the final will be decided between the two surprising Italians, Flavio Cobolli (ATP 14) and Matteo Arnaldi (ATP 104), on Friday evening. The German is not doing so well against Italians this season, with a record of 0:6 wins. He suffered one of these defeats against Cobolli seven weeks ago in the semi-finals in Munich.