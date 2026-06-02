Alexander Zverev is still two wins away from his first Grand Slam tournament victory Keystone

Alexander Zverev passes the first acid test at the French Open and reaches the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the eleventh time.

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The German beat the young Spaniard Rafael Jodar 7:6 (7:3), 6:1, 6:3 after initial difficulties.

At the age of 19, Jodar has been dubbed the new Rafa. However, the teenager from Madrid is more offensive-minded than Nadal and not yet as successful as his compatriot at the same age. Nevertheless, Jodar has impressed this season, especially on clay.

In his first Grand Slam quarter-final, the world no. 29 demanded a lot from the new tournament favorite Zverev at the start and led 5:2, after which the outsider collapsed somewhat. He only won one point in the next three games and only five games until the end of the match.

Zverev now has a three-day break before he has to play the next youngster in the semi-finals on Friday: the 20-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik (ATP 27) or the 19-year-old Brazilian João Fonseca (ATP 30).

Once again, the German Olympic champion will be the favorite. However, his previous semi-final record will be a warning to him. The Hamburg native has only won three of his ten Major semi-finals to date. He is still waiting for a Grand Slam title.