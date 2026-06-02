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French Open Zverev beats the first youngster to reach the semi-finals

SDA

2.6.2026 - 17:24

Alexander Zverev is still two wins away from his first Grand Slam tournament victory
Alexander Zverev is still two wins away from his first Grand Slam tournament victory
Keystone

Alexander Zverev passes the first acid test at the French Open and reaches the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the eleventh time.

Keystone-SDA

02.06.2026, 17:24

02.06.2026, 17:28

The German beat the young Spaniard Rafael Jodar 7:6 (7:3), 6:1, 6:3 after initial difficulties.

At the age of 19, Jodar has been dubbed the new Rafa. However, the teenager from Madrid is more offensive-minded than Nadal and not yet as successful as his compatriot at the same age. Nevertheless, Jodar has impressed this season, especially on clay.

In his first Grand Slam quarter-final, the world no. 29 demanded a lot from the new tournament favorite Zverev at the start and led 5:2, after which the outsider collapsed somewhat. He only won one point in the next three games and only five games until the end of the match.

Zverev now has a three-day break before he has to play the next youngster in the semi-finals on Friday: the 20-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik (ATP 27) or the 19-year-old Brazilian João Fonseca (ATP 30).

Once again, the German Olympic champion will be the favorite. However, his previous semi-final record will be a warning to him. The Hamburg native has only won three of his ten Major semi-finals to date. He is still waiting for a Grand Slam title.

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