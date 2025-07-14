Now it's up to the Swiss - Gallery Was the last Swiss player to reach a final in Gstaad in 2005 - and is still competing at the age of 40: Stan Wawrinka Image: Keystone The only Swiss player in action in the Bernese Oberland on Monday: Dominic Stricker Image: Keystone The third Swiss player to benefit from a wild card: Jérôme Kym Image: Keystone Already a two-time tournament winner in Gstaad: Casper Ruud Image: Keystone The big absentee: The supposed figurehead Alexander Zverev canceled his participation at short notice Image: Keystone Now it's up to the Swiss - Gallery Was the last Swiss player to reach a final in Gstaad in 2005 - and is still competing at the age of 40: Stan Wawrinka Image: Keystone The only Swiss player in action in the Bernese Oberland on Monday: Dominic Stricker Image: Keystone The third Swiss player to benefit from a wild card: Jérôme Kym Image: Keystone Already a two-time tournament winner in Gstaad: Casper Ruud Image: Keystone The big absentee: The supposed figurehead Alexander Zverev canceled his participation at short notice Image: Keystone

One day before the draw, the Swiss Open in Gstaad receives some bad news: the supposed figurehead Alexander Zverev cancels. Now the Swiss are to cause a sensation.

It is the fate of the lower tournaments in the ATP hierarchy, the 250-level events: the really big stars are hard to attract, and if you have one, you are dependent on his whims. The world number 3 Alexander Zverev was a big fish to fry in Gstaad.

Not entirely surprisingly, however, the German withdrew the day before the draw. Last week, after his first-round exit at Wimbledon, Zverev spoke openly about his mental problems, saying that he often felt very lonely on the tennis tour. It is therefore obvious that his priority now is to get back on track.

Switzerland lover Ruud as top favorite

Matteo Berrettini's withdrawal also hurts. With his powerful game and charisma, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist is one of the crowd favorites on tennis courts around the world. The charismatic Roman celebrated his first tournament victory in Gstaad in 2018 and his last to date a year ago. Berrettini was injured at his home tournament in Rome in May, had to withdraw from the French Open and has now lost in the first round at Wimbledon. He is not yet fit enough.

This means that world number 15 Casper Ruud is the top seed. The Norwegian is a true Swiss specialist and has already triumphed twice in Gstaad and three times in Geneva. In addition, Marin Cilic will be serving in the Bernese Oberland for the first time in 17 (!) years. The 2014 US Open champion was recently in impressive form at Wimbledon and only narrowly lost in the round of 16.

Long wait for Swiss highlights

There are now also hopes of an exploit by the Swiss. Thanks to wildcards, three of them, Stan Wawrinka (ATP 153), Jérôme Kym (ATP 162) and Dominic Stricker (ATP 238), will be at the start - an interesting mix of young and slightly less young players. Swiss highlights have been few and far between in Gstaad for some time now. The last Swiss player to reach the quarter-finals was Wawrinka twelve years ago, when he had to retire against Feliciano Lopez due to back problems.