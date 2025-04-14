Alexander Zverev finds his way back to winning Keystone

After a couple of bad weeks, Zverev makes a successful start to the ATP 500 tournament in Munich. The 27-year-old won his opening match against Alexandre Müller from France 6:4, 6:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the second duel with Müller, the world number 40, Zverev (ATP 3) secured victory after 80 minutes. Satisfaction for the recently unlucky German. Following his final appearance at the Australian Open, he had never made it past the quarter-finals at smaller tournaments in South America - which he describes in retrospect as "mistakes" - as well as the Masters in Indian Wells, Miami and Monte-Carlo.

In Munich, the 2021 Olympic champion hopes to finally get closer to the form with which he wants to be successful at the French Open. "I still have confidence in myself that I'll start playing at a really good standard by Paris, and Paris is still the main focus," he emphasized.

American number two seed Ben Shelton had previously narrowly avoided embarrassment in the first round. Shelton fended off three match points against Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo (ATP 410) before prevailing 4:6, 7:6 (8:6), 7:6 (7:3).