It's been a tough year for tennis pro Alexander Zverev. On top of that, Boris Becker's criticism is annoying him. He reacts bitingly to the 57-year-old's latest statements.

Germany's top star Alexander Zverev has reacted bitingly to the latest criticism from tennis legend Boris Becker. "I think he's relatively unconcerned about me, to be honest. I think he's looking for a bit of attention and he gets it through me," said the 28-year-old in an interview with "Bild am Sonntag". "Unfortunately that's the case. But I don't care anymore."

Becker had repeatedly criticized the Hamburg-born player in a joint podcast with former tennis player Andrea Petkovic, calling him a "problem child", among other things. "World class looks different," Becker had said. The 57-year-old also reiterated his criticism that Zverev was reluctant to make personnel changes in his environment.

Early exit in Saudi Arabia

The year has been disappointing for Zverev so far. The world number three has therefore recently been extremely self-critical. However, he has also repeatedly had to contend with health setbacks, particularly back problems. At the lucrative show tournament in Saudi Arabia, which the Italian Jannik Sinner won in the final against the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, Zverev was defeated by US pro Taylor Fritz in his opening match during the week.

"But everything will work out and I'm full of confidence that I'll find my form again and play good tennis again," said Zverev. After all, he had trained well in Saudi Arabia. "And now there are tournaments that I really like indoors, Vienna and Paris, where I won last year. I think I can play good tennis there again."

